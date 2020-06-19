Former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with multiple crimes, including felony murder. Is this because of the Rayshard Brooks incident alone, or are there other things motivating Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard to push so hard and so fast for something that almost certainly wouldn’t be pursued by other DAs?

According to The Blaze:

Howard is currently under criminal investigation by the GBI for allegedly using his nonprofit to take at least $140,000 in Atlanta taxpayer dollars. Additionally, he is facing the latest in a string of sexual harassment allegations and has been accused of 12 public disclosure violations by the state ethics commission.

“The Atlanta DA, Paul Howard, is fighting for his political life,” Glenn said. “He’s currently under investigation, by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, for his alleged use of a nonprofit to funnel at least $140,000 in city of Atlanta funds to supplement his salary. Oh, yeah. And he’s also facing multiple sexual harassment lawsuits. This guy is a prince. And then there’s this: The State Ethics Commission is alleging that Howard committed a dozen violations of public disclosure law. An investigation allegedly reveals violations spanning for five years.

In this episode of Conservative News Briefs, JD and Tammy talked about the allegations against Rolfe and leveled some allegations of their own against DA Howard. If further evidence comes out that Rolfe violently kicked Brooks after he was shot, they will reverse their stance, but everything they’ve seen so far seems to indicate there was no ill-intent and definitely no murder involved in this situation.

If Paul Howard wasn’t facing reelection, would he have charged Rolfe with murder before the GBI investigation was concluded? What if Howard wasn’t facing multiple investigations for illegal actions? This stinks of politics and self-preservation.

