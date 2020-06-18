One of the biggest differences between conservative media and leftist media is in how we treat our peers. Leftists seem to be more unified in their approach and cross-promotion. Meanwhile, most conservative commentators, especially the bigger ones, tend to be more focused on their brands than on helping to build the bench and train the next generation of voices. This is my assessment of a Twitter thread by Buck Sexton. Here’s the thread:

We are completely outgunned in the platform wars, and it’s only getting worse. All the major social media and streaming content companies are part of the lib Death Star. Stop sending checks to think tanks that overpay 2nd tier scholars to churn out policy papers 5 people read — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 16, 2020

Meanwhile, I know ultra-wealthy conservatives who are terrified of anyone finding out what their politics are, because to be accepted among the elites, you have to at least allow those around you to believe youre woke and lib This is a massive cultural failing of the Right — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 16, 2020

first got into media, thought our side would be like pro sports, generally the veterans would want to bring up the rookies as part of the natural order, to help their team win Conservative media is more like warring cartels. Many of big names just want to stamp out upstarts — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 16, 2020

Our side is LOSING right now. We have the Left going on a mad cancel spree, nobody is safe from it, the Supreme Court is a lib super legislature, corporate America is in the radical Left’s pocket… and we are hoping Trump pulls off a miracle this fall What if he fails? — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 16, 2020

An honestly, if we don’t do something about this, we deserve to lose. Who thought it was a sustainable plan to just cede 90% of media, all of Hollywood, academia, and now corporate America to the woke mob? We need to build conservative media motherships, RIGHT NOW — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) June 16, 2020

He’s right. We’re going to lose elections and cultural battles consistently if the big dogs and even the medium-sized dogs in conservative media don’t start helping to elevate the up-and-coming voices. Many seem much more concerned about building their brand than helping others. That’s part of the conservative mentality to some extent, a mentality that embraces personal responsibility, competitiveness, and earned success. But this isn’t just a business and definitely isn’t just a game. We’re fighting multiple ideological wars and we need as much unity as possible.

Joining Sexton as notable exceptions to this rule that I mentioned in this episode of the Rucker Report are Glenn Beck and Jack Posobiec. One would be hard-pressed to find three conservative voices that are more different, but between the three I’ve seen a tendency to help out the “little guys” who are growing their voices in the conservative sphere and across America. There needs to be more people like this. Many more.

It’s one thing to be competitive. That’s fine. We’re not collectivists, after all. But elevating each other as individuals will help conservative media as a whole. Individualism has proven working as single parts of a team helps us all win.

