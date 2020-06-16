There are many Democratic politicians who are simply dumb. They walk around with bad ideas and poor analyses and generally get laughed at by anyone other than their sheep. But some Democratic politicians are truly dangerous as they attempt to spread their ineptitude to the masses. One such Democrat is Senator Tim Kaine, the losing running mate for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

His latest attempt to spread the stupid came in the form of a speech in which he claimed America created slavery.

Anyone who has read the Bible, which Kaine claims he has, knows that slavery was around thousands of years before the United States existed. It was inherited as a practice from many who came to America from Europe and continued on until the Civil War. In fact, it was the Civil War that prompted the end of slavery in many nations around the world.

Democrats have only one hope to maintain any relevance in America. They need to establish an ubiquitous post-truth society as they have in places like San Francisco and Seattle. Otherwise, truth always makes them look like fools.

