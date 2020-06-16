If one were to read any mainstream media report about Rayshard Brooks, they’d read a portrayal painting him as a loving family man who missed his eight-year-old daughter’s birthday because a trigger-happy Caucasian police officer took his life the day before. It’s a truly sad story, one in which a series of very poor decisions by Brooks followed by a questionable decision by a law enforcement officer resulted in his death.

But Brooks’ criminal history paints a different picture, one that includes charges of false imprisonment, domestic violence, theft, drugs, and felony cruelty to children. Information uncovered by documentary producer Mike Cernovich has not been reported by anyone in mainstream media despite it being publicly available on Clayton County’s website. Mainstream media journalists certainly discovered this information, but it doesn’t fit the narrative within their agenda. Thus, they ignored it.

– Felony Cruelty to Children – Battery, Family Violence – False Imprisonment Violent felonies going back years, including beating his family and kids. But yeah can't imagine why officer called for back-up and didn't just let him go with a Taser on him. pic.twitter.com/H0LB4e4zkM — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 16, 2020

Cernovich is correct that the media left several huge details out. This is important because it’s easier to rally a mob behind the killing of a man depicted as loving, gentle, and fearful of systemic racism. They want you to believe this racism is rampant throughout their current boogeyman, American law enforcement. This is why the narrative-building began well before footage of the arrest clearly demonstrated the police officers were polite and non-aggressive up until the point he tried to evade capture.

The picture is becoming more clear, but the damage is already done. He has been vaulted up to a similar status as George Floyd, the Minnesota man who was apparently murdered by a Caucasian police officer. The nation generally united in sympathy for Floyd before Black Lives Matter and Antifa thugs started rioting and looting for three weeks. With Rayshard Brooks, the storyline is very different.

Lest we forget, Brooks was driving very drunk. He was so intoxicated that he passed out in a drive-thru line. Once his arrest began, he tried to run before wrestling with and assaulting both police officers. He stole a taser. He fired the taser at one of the police officers. A court will decide whether being shot in the back while fleeing after firing at the officer was justifiable, but in the meantime we shouldn’t allow the media to continue to pretend the victim was an innocent family man. That’s not to say he didn’t care about his family. In fact, it is possible that his motivation for running was because he knew he would be locked up for a long time and would miss his daughter’s birthday. According to The Gateway Pundit, he had a warrant for his arrest.

Not only did Rayshard Brooks get in a struggle with police, steal their taser, run from the police and shoot the taser at the police, he was likely running due to the high risk that he would be going to prison based on his prior record.

What the MSM is not telling the American people is that Brooks appears to have had a warrant out for his arrest. Per a search of his criminal record (although not confirmed and therefore may relate to a different Rayshard Brooks) it appears there was a fugitive warrant out for the arrest of Rayshard Brooks in December of 2019.

The fact that Rayshard was then reportedly found intoxicated in a car in Georgia would have clearly gone against any court order and therefore it is very likely, if this is the same Rayshard Brooks, he ran from the police because he was afraid of going to prison.

Again, this information should not be used to stir up feelings for justifying his killing. It was clear that the events as they happened in real time resulted in Officer Garret Rolfe’s decision to shoot him. By no means are we suggesting “he had it coming.” That is ludicrous. The purpose of releasing this information is to prevent mainstream media from painting a false portrait in order to manufacture more hatred for law enforcement, something that is not in short supply today. The media-driven knee-jerk reaction has already caused damage to Atlanta.

The people deserve the truth whether it’s good, bad, or ugly. Rayshard Brooks is not being portrayed honestly by mainstream media for the sake of flaming the anti-police and pro-racism fires coming from the left.

