There aren’t many less likable political grifters than Rick Wilson who feigned conservatism for many years before Trump Derangement Syndrome revealed just how much he hates people outside the political class. Nothing exemplifies this more than Rick Wilson digging through the old tweets of Kayleigh McEnany. Many of you do not know where you were Thursday November 8th, 2012, but Rick Wilson found out that Kayleigh McEnany was tweeting about how Domino’s Pizza is better than any New York City pizza on that fateful day two days past Mitt Romney’ embarrassing performance.

@kayleighmcenany That's one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT! — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012

The outlandish take received love from the social media department of Domino’s Pizza. They tweeted their thanks for the compliment they received. They did not have to dig to deep for this as they were tagged in the original tweet.

In a stunning lack of self-awareness, Rick Wilson tweeted that Domino’s Pizza just killed their brand, indicating that a tweet from nearly eight years ago somehow had immediate impact that will only come into fruition because of Wilson’s deductive investigative skills.

But Domino’s Pizza quipped back!

Welp. It's unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that's 2020 for ya. — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

Back in 2012, we would have called this pwning someone. pic.twitter.com/c37e0imAjp — Raymond Fava (@RaymondFava) June 16, 2020

Cancel Culture

Rick Wilson tried and failed to employ Cancel Culture on a particularly innocent situation. But Rick Wilson did not think to remove numerous planks out of his own eyes before casting the first stone at Domino’s, as the internet would reveal. This would be because of how much contempt people in the political class have. It also shows that cancel culture is not a weapon we should be wielding in the Culture War.

We are more likely to end up looking like Rick Wilson since conservatives are not the crowd outside of Lot’s house. Domino’s Pizza did the right thing to not bow to such an ugly character as Rick Wilson, and set a positive example for us to follow.

We either reject cancel culture outright or we live long enough to see ourselves get canceled. I choose not to be like Rick Wilson.

