To San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, being in the NBA isn’t enough. He has to be at the center of the political and cultural debates happening across the nation today. Unfortunately, he echoes the sentiment of many elite, entitled progressives that America is terrible and anyone who disagrees with them must be a Trump-loving fascist.

In a recent interview with Maureen Dowd of the New York Times, Popovich sounded off against those in sports who aren’t aligned with his far-left ideology. The popular sports figure who majored in “Soviet Studies” in college before acquiring Air Force intelligence training vouched for fellow social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick and went after everyone from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to former Vice President Dick Cheney. He even took time to disrespect the U.S. Flag in the process.

“A smart man is running the NFL. and he didn’t understand the difference between the flag and what makes the country great — all the people who fought to allow [Colin] Kaepernick to have the right to kneel for justice,” Popovich said. “The flag is irrelevant. It’s just a symbol that people glom onto for political reasons, just like [Dick] Cheney back in the Iraq war. . . . [Goodell] got intimidated when Trump jumped on the kneeling [and] he folded.”

Following in Hollywood’s footsteps, the tender souls in professional sports are increasingly coming out as far-left radicals. The hatred they feel for the nation that gave them such tremendous opportunities to succeed is almost palpable, and considering who pays their salaries in the long run, it’s time for patriots to fight back with our wallets. This isn’t a call to engage in “cancel culture,” but we must not continue to support those who take our money and contribute to progressive causes as well as politicians.

Many if not most conservatives are personally invested in sports. It’s part of Americana that is difficult to let go. But as long as they continue to express their hatred for our way of life, it behooves us to stop supporting the platforms upon which they spew their anti-American vitriol. I’m a sports fan myself, but I cannot continue to support those who want me to be silenced. Their embrace of Cultural Marxism supersedes any enjoyment I get by watching them do their thing.

Cancel culture is a plague. Calling for patriotic Americans to spend their hard-earned money on something other than the far-left, Communist-loving NBA is not cancel culture. It’s a matter of self-preservation of the American way of life.

