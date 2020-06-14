We are living in truly dangerous times primarily because of the authoritarian left and its control obsession. It would be one thing if they kept their insanity to themselves, but they insist on trying to impose it on everyone else.

They really have only one guiding principle, and that is to have power and control others. This is why they lurch from one extreme to another, with solemn declarations of proper behavior of one week contradicting their solemn declarations of proper behavior the next.

The left is nothing but an unending stream of contradictions, so we can only cite a few. It would be impossible to come up with the worst example since new incongruities crop up by the minute.

The Coronavirus is dangerous but only for certain events

This morning the ever ‘objective’ Associated Press had this headline: Trump rally called ‘dangerous move’ in age of coronavirus:

WASHINGTON (AP) — After months away from the campaign trail, President Donald Trump plans to rally his supporters this coming Saturday for the first time since most of the country was shuttered by the coronavirus. Trump will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma — a state that has seen relatively few COVID-19 cases.

Oddly enough, the same news source had no qualms about all of the protests – as long as they were for the ‘correct’ cause. They of course cited the difference in the protests that were outdoors. But somehow that didn’t stop the top micro tyrant of the state of North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper from making an example out of an outdoor event that flaunted his royal dictates:

A North Carolina racetrack was shut down by the state’s health department on Monday after it held a series of stockcar races to near-capacity crowds despite the coronavirus restrictions still in place meant to limit the virus’ spread.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) issued the eight-page abatement order to Ace Speedway in Alamance County, claiming that a fourth event planned for June 19 placed the North Carolina public at “imminent risk” and could lead to a strained healthcare system, and thus had to be shut down.

Gov. Roy Cooper had banned gatherings of more than 25 people in the state as a part of its sweeping coronavirus restrictions when he issued an executive order on May 20 to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Those dictates don’t seem to apply to certain protests. There should be no doubt this caught the ire of control obsessed Cooper when they illustrated his heavy-handed contradictions by simply calling their gathering a protest.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

How is the left going to enforce a second COVID lockdown if they abolish the police?

We return to the central contradictions. The nation’s socialist left is still worried that they haven’t damaged the people’s lives and livelihoods enough. So now, they are pushing for another lockdown fiasco. Never mind that the original didn’t work along with the fact that the protests showed this was never about safety.

Then we have the fact that the left wants to abolish the police. Of course, this is a perfect sales pitch for the 2nd amendment, but somehow in their world, it means quite the opposite. Somehow, it makes perfect sense to hold onto both beliefs, what George Orwell referred to as ‘Doublethink’. Their contradictions are becoming more bizarre by the day, their power to enforce them makes them truly dangerous.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.