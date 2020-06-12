KNOWING RIGHT FROM WRONG

As a baby boomer, I grew up watching black and white World War II newsreels before Saturday matinees of impressive American victories in both Europe and the Pacific. My parents’ generation kept this country safe from tyranny. I’m sure there were dark days in the depth of that worldwide conflagration when it may not always have appeared that we would emerge victorious. Other than Pearl Harbor, most of that war was fought away from America’s own shores. But, from hearing the stories from those who lived through it, the common thread is that Americans always believed that we were on the side of right and that right was on our side.

QUESTIONS WE MUST ASK OURSELVES

I don’t want to make this another one of my chronological historical perspectives, but rather let’s just fast forward to our present day. What has changed in the United States of America? Oh, of course, I don’t just mean technology which is the obvious factor, though it is an element in the deeper psychological change in this country. Why do we no longer thrill at singing America the Beautiful and celebrating the uniqueness of this experiment in human governance as we once did?

So, I keep asking myself what was the seminal event where we took the wrong fork in the road and got lost in the deep woods? At what point did we lose that vision of ourselves as a very unique country which offered so much to attract the rest of the world? When did we start seeing ourselves as just another nation with nothing special to offer?

I really don’t want to get into a discussion of the Cold War and comparing the system of socialism with that of free enterprise. This short attention span generation would not totally fathom such a deep dive anyway. No, it really comes down to how we think about ourselves both collectively and individually.

When did we start experiencing guilt and self-loathing as a replacement for self-esteem? I really don’t want to give either too much blame or too much credit to any one mortal human being, not even one who was elevated to the highest office in our country, and indeed in the world.

HOW WE GOT HERE

We’ve had bad presidents before all the way back to James Buchanan and Warren Harding, neither of whom anybody today remembers. We also had Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton who are remembered by most. But as I sit here in Hawaii, it saddens me that our one president born here in the 50th state who promised, make that threatened, to fundamentally transform America ~ and indeed did do so ~ is the watershed. The question now is whether we are beyond the point of no return.

Barack Obama has as much white ancestry as he does black, but he chose to be a divider rather than a uniter. He started his presidency with a self-aggrandizing tour around the world apologizing for America’s mistakes as he perceived them.

With racial incidents in Missouri and Maryland and elsewhere, he always took every opportunity to make the wounds even deeper. He never exhibited a respect for law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to keep their communities safe.

DRILLING DOWN TO THE ESSENTIALS

I’m going to stop there because I really don’t want to focus too much on Obama himself. This is really about how Americans reacted during his eight years in the Oval Office. The most prominent of these Americans that we should consider is Joe Biden, the opportunist who took every occasion to promote his own career over the good of the country.

We have come to the point where today’s Democrat Party has gone totally off the political spectrum. We really don’t have far leftist socialists and far rightist white supremacists at opposite extremes. Despite their opposing views and hatred for one another, both extremes should be on one side of the spectrum with the rest of us at the other end, not in the middle between them.

We are not just moderates or even just conservatives. We are the descendants of the freest people in the history of the world. The uniqueness of our U.S. Constitution and the 1st Amendment have given us the opportunity to live our lives as we choose with no one ever dictating to us what we can do and not do. I’m not talking about murder or arson or obvious crimes. I’m talking about lifestyles which seek to live and let live. Your right to extend your fist ends precisely at the point where my nose begins.

CONDESCENSION

But at some point, and I would contend that point was during the reign of King Barry, one side decided that they knew better than the other side and that they had the right to make unilateral changes and that those changes could never be undone. Throughout our history, one presidential administration would make major changes from previous ones. But, some today believe that an Executive Order, for instance, by President Obama was inherently justified and cannot be reversed by an E.O. of President Trump. That was when the so-called “New Normal” kicked in. Obama was normal and everything non-Obama is an aberration. If you don’t believe that, you’re a gosh darned racist!

Democrats have conveniently forgotten that Obama only got elected because he was seen as the non-Hillary candidate of their party. But, America reached the tipping point when Hillary refused to admit defeat in the electoral college. Never mind that Samuel Tilden won the popular vote in 1876 but Rutherford Hayes became president. Likewise with Al Gore and George W Bush in 2000.

But in 2016, it was different. Democrats still contend that the election was stolen and that Donald Trump is not the legitimate president of the United States of America. They have reached the point where they will do absolutely anything and everything to regain power, including destroying the country in the process.

IT’S NOT JUST A HEALTH CRISIS, IT’S A BATTLE FOR YOUR SOUL

COVID-19 is a serious illness, but not as totally unprecedented as we are told. If the Democrats really believe what they say they believe, they could not have acted like the pandemic threat went into abeyance during the recent street riots and just re-emerged thereafter. To claim that it is states reopening to business and not tens of thousands of people in the streets that spread the Coronavirus goes beyond hypocritical. The entire lockdown has been nothing but an excuse to take away our religious rights and civil liberties as never before. This lockdown must not be re-imposed.

All indications are that Democrats will not accept anything other than absolute victory in the upcoming November elections. The current actions by Antifa and BLM are carefully coordinated and orchestrated by radical elements not only in this country but with support from foreign governments who are our sworn enemies. Primarily those in Beijing and Tehran.

MANIPULATING REPORTS AND SOCIAL MEDIA

There is much about the George Floyd incident that indicates it is not just what meets the eye. We will not go into that situation deeply now. The facts that it happened within the Minnesota 5th Congressional District of Ilhan Omar and that the owner of the business who called the cops is a Palestinian are not to be overlooked and certainly have not been by the Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR] which has exploited this crisis.

When a white Australian woman in her pajamas behind her house was shot and killed by a Somali-born police officer in Minneapolis in 2017, why was there no public outcry or calls for police reform? Who took to the streets to honor Justine Damond? Even many Australians who protested for George Floyd don’t even recognize her name. That simply did not fit into either the narrative or the political ambitions and schemes of the people today who are trying so hard to rip America apart at the seams.

PRELUDE TO CIVIL WAR

What we are seeing now is a pre-planned insurrection which was just waiting for that seminal event which was tragically provided in the death of George Floyd. How many of you know who Captain David Dorn was? He was a retired police officer who was killed by looters in St. Louis. Yes, an African American Hero. Just in case you didn’t recognize his name. This isn’t about George Floyd and it most certainly isn’t about David Dorn. The people ruining our country today are doing so for their own corrupt motives and not to honor anyone whatsoever except perhaps Lucifer, the father of lies.

WHAT LIES AHEAD?

So be prepared for November. There will be ballot harvesting and other means of taking votes away from legitimate citizens. Names on tombstones in Chicago and Los Angeles will steadfastly vote for the Democratic nominee.

What we are seeing today is actually not the cause of evil but rather just a symptom of it. I won’t go into Biblical prophecy here that reveals the soon return of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to set things straight. The time is at hand. Let’s all be ready.

As long as we are still here to be the salt of the earth and America is our beloved home, we will do everything we can to preserve it against destruction. I will leave you today with the timeless wisdom of King Solomon.

GOD’S ETERNAL TRUTH

1 Kings 3:16-28 Contemporary English Version (CEV) Solomon Makes a Difficult Decision 16 One day two women came to King Solomon, 17 and one of them said: Your Majesty, this woman and I live in the same house. Not long ago my baby was born at home, 18 and three days later her baby was born. Nobody else was there with us. 19 One night while we were all asleep, she rolled over on her baby, and he died. 20 Then while I was still asleep, she got up and took my son out of my bed. She put him in her bed, then she put her dead baby next to me. 21 In the morning when I got up to feed my son, I saw that he was dead. But when I looked at him in the light, I knew he wasn’t my son. 22 “No!” the other woman shouted. “He was your son. My baby is alive!” “The dead baby is yours,” the first woman yelled. “Mine is alive!” They argued back and forth in front of Solomon, 23 until finally he said, “Both of you say this live baby is yours. 24 Someone bring me a sword.” A sword was brought, and Solomon ordered, 25 “Cut the baby in half! That way each of you can have part of him.” 26 “Please don’t kill my son,” the baby’s mother screamed. “Your Majesty, I love him very much, but give him to her. Just don’t kill him.” The other woman shouted, “Go ahead and cut him in half. Then neither of us will have the baby.” 27 Solomon said, “Don’t kill the baby.” Then he pointed to the first woman, “She is his real mother. Give the baby to her.” 28 Everyone in Israel was amazed when they heard how Solomon had made his decision. They realized that God had given him wisdom to judge fairly.

LESSON LEARNED

We all know which of these two women is like the current Democratic party in the United States. They would kill this country if they cannot get their own way. But, the sacrifice of patriots throughout the ages must not go in vain. This country belongs to those who love it more than selfish ambitions.

Vote accordingly.

Vote Donald Trump.

Vote GOP.

Vote America.

