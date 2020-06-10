We need to understand that the left always uses a temporary crisis to usher in long-term, permanent changes. We saw that after 9/11 w/ the TSA and the Patriot Act, we’ve seen the attempts with mass shootings to take away our 2nd Amendment rights, and now we are see the George Floyd tragedy to dismantle the police.

There’s always an end-game with the progressive left, and I believe that it’s to create a centralized power structure and strip states of their rights. What do I mean by that?

If they can dismantle the police and replace it with a nationalized police force, which is what I believe their strategy is, then they completely eliminate conservative parts of the country with any ability to preserve our Constitutional Rights.

Our Founding Fathers intended for each state to run itself, and the Federal Government was only there for the mutual benefit of all the states… things like national security and resolving conflicts among states.

The Left is trying to hijack the system in order to take power away from the states and have one centralized government. Why are they doing this?

Instead of fighting in 50 different states to implement the changes that they want to see our country go through, if they can have that fight once and for all on a national level, they can fundamentally change our way of life. They did this with our healthcare system, nationalizing it through ObamaCare. They did this with the education system, having the Department of Education. They no longer need to have the fights on the local level, they can just go to Washington DC, convince 51 senators to support their cause, and they’ve implemented fundamental change in our country.

When it comes to Black Lives Matter and the Defund the Police movement, we have to understand what their end-game is. These riots have nothing to do with George Floyd. George Floyd’s death is being used to fundamentally change our country. His death is being hijacked to push for, in my opinion, a nationalized police force that will forever turn America into a Big Government Authoritarian state. Without local law enforcement, we’ll have no recourse but to submit to the whims of the Federal Government. There will be virtually no checks and balances.

As conservatives we condemn racism. As conservatives we believe that black lives matter, as does anyone of any skin color. Skin color isn’t what makes your life matter, it’s being made in God’s image.

However, as Conservatives, we can oppose racism, believe that black lives matter AND oppose what the organization Black Lives Matter stands for. In this instance, the push for eliminating the current police system is extremely dangerous to the future of our country. The Defund the Police movement needs to be stopped ASAP.

