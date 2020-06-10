You only catch FLAK when you’re approaching the target, and for Fox News host Tucker Carlson, every tube is now pointed his way. His was a long opening monologue Monday night, so one cannot be precise on what stirred up the hornet’s nest. But it would be a fair bet that it was his expose on what is truly going on with the left’s “Defund the police” deception.

He touched on several subjects leading up to the important part [8:30 min mark on the video] The accompanying editorial laid it all out in stark terms.

“The truth bears no resemblance whatsoever to what they’re telling you. Think about it for just a second. Democratic politicians control the police departments of virtually every big city in this country. Now, they’re telling you they want to get rid of those police departments. If they did, that would mean less power for themselves. So, right away, you know, there’s lying going on. Democrats do not relinquish power voluntarily, ever. Period. Republicans frequently do. Democrats never do. So, that’s the first thing to know.”

Governmental limitation or desire for control is the only logical metric for any proper model of the political spectrum. That is the only way to study the differences between the pro-liberty Right and the socialist Left.

Despite leftist propaganda and misinformation, their main priority in any endeavor is a desire to control society. Thus, Mr. Carlson is making the point that our analysis has to be grounded in these fundamental facts. That is the only way to understand what is really going on here.

The other fundamental fact is that the nation’s socialist left has to hide their innermost obsession with controlling others. Deception is one of their most fundamental precepts, so when they use false talking points such as “Defund the Police” it means something else entirely. There obviously has to be some form of law enforcement – it is sheer insanity to think otherwise. Continuing with the words of Mr. Carlson:

“Let’s be clear: What Democrats are proposing isn’t some form of radical libertarianism with the cops leaving citizens to police their own neighborhoods. No, it’s the opposite of that. What they’re proposing is a power grab.

Knowing that the socialist left desires societal control over everything else, the only explanation that makes sense is that they want law enforcement under their purview. They aren’t really opposed to guns. It’s really a case where they don’t want them in the hands of those they don’t control. They are perfectly amenable to law enforcement, as long as they can wield it for the common good:

“In the future, the left envisions, the only people who will have guns are people on their team, and that’s exactly what defund the police really means. It means a woke militia policing our cities, enforcing Democratic Party orthodoxy. Imagine if the Diversity Inclusion Department at Brown University had the power to arrest you. Imagine if the Black Lives Matter rioters had weapons and immunity from prosecution. That’s what they’re talking about. Partisan law enforcement and partisan law enforcement, incidentally, is hardly without precedent. In fact, it’s the rule in the third world. This is an attempt to bring it here.”

Take note where he stated: “In the future, the left envisions, the only people who will have guns are people on their team.” That one sentence encapsulates all you need to know about the authoritarian left.

The left is obsessed with societal control that explains their actions every time

The national socialist left seemingly has two contradictory goals. Confiscate guns and “Defund the Police”, taken together, these seem like insane ideas. This should tell you that is not what is going on. The authoritarian left never relaxes its grip around the throat of lady liberty. It only pauses occasionally, waiting for the next ‘serious crisis’.

Leftists love guns, as exemplified by the latest Project Veritas video. They just don’t want them in the hands of those they don’t control. That is why it is always a mistake to couch the debate in terms of ‘gun rights’.

The same holds true for law enforcement. They loved it when the police were enforcing their petty lock-down rules. But not when it stops them from using force against their opponents. That is why they want to replace law enforcement with authoritarian social control.

