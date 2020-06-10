It must be nice being Washington Governor Jay Inslee. He can hold press conferences and get asked questions about events that are two days old, claim to know nothing about it, and mainstream media won’t press him on it. That’s exactly what happened today when Inslee was asked about “CHAZ,” the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle. But Fox News host Tucker Carlson called him out on it after the fact.

Out of touch @GovInslee said he had no clue about the #SeattleAutonomousZone. Antifa, anarchists and community activist took an entire 6-block radius of his biggest city, have roaming armed guards doing ID checks, and Inslee has no clue. Tucker Carlson had some choice words. pic.twitter.com/cEgx3Kl53Y — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 11, 2020

A six-block section of Seattle that includes the East Precinct has been taken over by Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and communists in general who have occupied the space. They control the precinct. Police officers are not able to enter, having abandoned their base. Local businesses are reportedly having to pay fees to those in charge of the new mini-country in Seattle. And now, there’s a “warlord” in charge of security and pretty much everything else. Rapper Raz Simone and his armed crew are the only law in this area.

-Added that there have been reports that businesses inside the zone are being forced to pay a fee to operate there. Nollette said that amounts to extortion and businesses subjected to it should call police. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 10, 2020

Antifa has taken over six blocks in Seattle, and it plans to expand its "autonomous zone." https://t.co/UIoR1tYVki — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 10, 2020

This is clearly a dangerous situation, but most involved want desperately to keep it peaceful. It isn’t just for their own safety but also to make sure the “cause” of Black Lives Matter is promoted. If there are no incidents, they will be able to claim that living free from police and without the “false” constraints of capitalism can happen in America. The problem with their narrative is that they now have a version of “law enforcement,” though one that engages in a different set of laws, and they also have participated in capitalism throughout this communist excursion away from reality.

Between Jay Inslee’s incompetence, the city government’s complicity, and the participants themselves having their own sets of rules and measures of enforcement, it’s no wonder mainstream media has been virtually silent on this major event transpiring right before our eyes.

How long can Jay Inslee pretend to be ignorant? What will Raz Simone do while he’s calling the shots in Seattle? Will “The CHAZ” continue indefinitely or will Seattle PD and the National Guard step in? As long as leftists are in charge, it’s all up in the air. Find out what JD and Tammy think in the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs.

