I’ll keep this post short because I talked about it in-depth in the latest episode of the Rucker Report. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is taking a step in the wrong direction by focusing on a single race—African-Americans—to be beneficiaries of state-funded and -mandated health insurance. Singling out a race is not the way to build bridges in these tumultuous times.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced on June 8 that Kentucky will begin working toward the goal of making sure all Black Kentuckians are covered with either Medicaid, Medicare, or private insurance pic.twitter.com/5Qy3IllM5k — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 8, 2020

Some will argue—and would be at least partially right to do so—that he is making a healthcare decisions, not one based on current racial tensions. After all, he quoted statistics about how coronavirus has affected twice as high of the Black population as compared to the total population percentages. But one has to disconnect with reality to believe that the move all of a sudden is not coincidental and directly tied to the current race conflicts happening across America. If George Floyd’s death hadn’t led to widespread rioting and calls for politicians’—including Democrats’—heads, we wouldn’t be seeing this move right now from Beshear.

There are better ways to demonstrate equality than to focus on one race and say they’re going to help them and them alone. We all need healthcare regardless of race. If anything, keep government out of the system and let the market prevail.

