One of the easiest ways for a Christian, conservative, or anyone who thinks logically to get the left riled up is to go against their false narratives. Hollywood stars are often the first to get attacked if they don’t toe the line, as actor Terry Crews learned quickly on Twitter. He posted a Tweet that got “Black Supremacy” trending and the left let him hear it.

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

We’re not going to get into the horrible comments directed at him. We’ll just address the ones that he replied to directly on the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs because his perspectives are awesome.

I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists, because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together– bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all. https://t.co/YLWGnpj8fl — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

I agree. I'm not discussing white people here. there are "gatekeepers of Blackness" within our own community who decide who's Black and who's not. I have often been called out for not being "black enough". How can that be? https://t.co/Tt9Og866x6 — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

We don’t have to agree with everything Terry Crews believes politically in order to acknowledge that his statement about “Black Supremacy” was spot on. The people attacking him simply don’t understand his message. That’s their loss.

