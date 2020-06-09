Democrats pander. Republicans pander, too, but the lion’s share of racial pandering is committed by Democrats like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Yesterday was a fun example of this as she and her colleagues wore Kente Cloth scarfs popular in East Africa to signify solidarity with African-Americans. The move was idiotic prima facie.

The left likes to talk about cultural appropriation. Well, this is it. Ray Fava put this video together to demonstrate the lunacy of the left’s mentality.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.