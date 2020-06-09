People are scratching their heads wondering what the left is up to in their push to ‘defund the police’. Tucker Carlson of Fox News discussed the issue recently but we have another possible reason for this.

Many outside the tyrannical ten percent consider it sheer madness to advocate this action and yet here they are. So, let’s have a look at why this may be the case.

I Borg: Collectivist conundrums

One of the more interesting episodes in the TV series ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ was entitled ‘I Borg’. For those unfamiliar, the Borg were a multitude of cybernetic humans bent on absorbing the rest of the galaxy into their collective. They were interdependent beings that only considered themselves in terms of the group instead of individually, much like others of a similar mindset – such as the collectivist left.

The plot revolved around the crew of the Enterprise rescuing a young Borg drone, then coming up with a way of destroying them and their threat to humanity and freedom.

The crew created a contradictory image meant to spawn an anomaly in the Borg collective consciousness. Further analysis would cause other anomalies that would interact to form a virus that would destroy them.

The contradictory programming of the leftist collective

Over time, the nation’s socialist left has been spawning ideas and programs that are absurdly contradictory by nature. They obsess over gun confiscation while spouting the line that police will protect you. Now they seemingly want to get rid of the police – this really isn’t the case as mentioned – but both ideas are patently absurd.

One cannot help wonder if someone introduced an invasive program into their consciousness meant to disable them with incompatible ideas that will set off a civil war within their ranks. Such as what is going on at the New York Times.

This would explain why the left seems to be sinking further and further into sheer absurdity, with identity politics at odds with other aspects of the rest of their base ideology. This could also be the reason why they are becoming more contradictory each day.

