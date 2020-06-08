Sometimes you just have to laugh aloud at the brazenness of the national socialist media in an Orwellian narrative change. With Antifa riots dissipating and the George Floyd protests leading to pure insanity, the left has decided to revive pandemic panic as though nothing happened to make the pandemic safety theater superfluous.

This morning, USA Today had the stunning sub-headline: “New York City begins to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic” as though the city and the rest of the nation hadn’t already been forced open by the Antifa riots.

“New York City — once considered the United States’ epicenter for coronavirus — is on track to begin reopening Monday as the state gradually loosens restrictions put in place during the coronavirus crisis, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.”

They weren’t the only ones, with the Associated Press and other leftist propaganda organs running similar stories and headlines, Orwellian in their audacity.

Replicating Chris Cuomo’s ‘Official’ Quarantine Release

It’s almost as if they are going to try a city-wide version of CNN Host Chris Cuomo’s “official” emergence from his basement quarantine. As it was in his case, we’re all supposed to forget all of the rioting, looting, and massive protests of last week.

The city and the nation are already open, the lockdowns, social distancing, and masking of the truth are done. However, lest anyone take note of this rampant hypocrisy, the Washington Post has a ready-made dodge – it was the fault of the police. Never mind this laughable excuse was eviscerated by another story: On historic day of protests, Metro ridership hit highest level since coronavirus pandemic.

Pandemic safety theater only works as a complete system. The virus doesn’t take breaks. It will spread whenever it can. So it is pointless to practice this in some places and not in others. In the past week, the left has done their level best in showing that it’s all a charade.

The left has but one principle: Control

All of this hypocrisy is a symptom of the inherent flaw in the national socialist left. They are out of ideas and out of principles save one: Gain power over the people. That is what drove them during the lockdown. That is what is still driving them this week in exploiting the death of George Floyd.

No one was arguing with them on the issue, and yet they persist in pretending that there are two sides when there are not.

The officers that perpetrated that brutality were going to be brought to justice. Reforms in that department would have been made. But now, the left has gone completely off the rails in demanding nonsense like defunding the police.

The left is rudderless in trying to grab power, listlessly shifting from cause to another, hoping to gain traction. They clearly do not deserve to have any power. The whiplash of their Orwellian machinations proves it.

