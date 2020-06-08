Eric Matheny is the host of The Weekly Wrap-Up with Bob and Eric. He joins Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik to discuss the latest in regards to the George Floyd protests, riots and looting. One of the problems in regards to these riots is that they came during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was already a divisive issue. Everyone has already been home for months on end under shelter-in-place orders across the country. That means that people are already on edge and in a combative mood, and then this George Floyd tragedy occurred and it just set off our country.

One interesting thing to note is that conservatives were trashed by the media and the left for wanting to “kill grandma” by protesting to open back up the country. Conservatives participated in legitimately peaceful protests. The media portrayed them in a negative light, both accusing the protesters for being responsible for the spread of the coronavirus, as well as for being a violent group, citing the Michigan rallies in which protesters carried guns into the capital building, even though it was a perfectly legal thing for them to do.

Black Lives Matter marches, inciting riots, looting, violence and even murder, but the media defends them. They even defend them in light of COVID-19. Eric and Jeff discuss these issues and more in this show, and especially focus on how we can Make America Great Again coming out of COVID-19 and these George Floyd riots.

