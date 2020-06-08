“Elite.” Every time I hear the word in reference to a member of the political or chattering classes, I cringe. You see, I grew up understanding it to refer to “persons of the highest class” or “the best.” Navy Seals are an “elite” fighting force. Michael Jordan was an “elite” basketball player. You get the picture. In whatever arena, the elites are the ones we should look up to and aspire to emulate.

“Beltway elites” are none of that. Most of them, as evidenced by the recent actions of Carlos Danger Romney, W, and Colin Powell are despicable. And that’s before we consider the manifold depravity of most Democrats in high office and not a few old-school RINOs.

There is a legitimate definition of “elite” that these despicable entities satisfy: “a group of persons exercising the major share of authority or influence.” In fact, their group picture is under the written definition in the dictionary. Authority and influence exude from the very core of their being, spreading slime on all who come near. They are the quintessential poison toads, covered with excretion that poisons our political environment.

A better word to describe the essence of these political toxins is “effete.” Two of the three dictionary.com definitions are on point.

lacking in wholesome vigor; degenerate; decadent:

unable to produce; sterile.

The first is quite obvious. Swamp critters get high paying jobs in which they need not work and from which they can’t be fired. If we move into the visible layers of the swamp we find decadent players who haven’t held a real job in their lives, but make millions and buy seaside mansions. Think Sanders and Obama. Others still reside in their home states but are wealthy beyond measure. Think Pelosi and Biden.

We can go further in that these players are debauched and degenerate. They claim in large part to be religious, but that hypocrisy lasts only as long as the current news cycle demands. The reader can add hundreds of examples to this list.

The second definition is even more telling. The Beltway Effetes are unequivocally unable to produce. Their daily activities are focused on whatever “ill” dominates the previous evenings “news,” while seeking to “solve the problem” by new governmental actions that destroy freedom and the ability to produce. Along the way they completely lack ideas that produce anything good. Of course, they have no incentive to produce. Their very existence is a manifestation of the Law of the Bureaucrat. There must be a problem only they can solve. Of course, that means that they can’t ever solve it, either.

In short, it’s time for us to banish “elite” with regard to DC into Greg Gutfeld’s trash can of banned words. We should instead refer to the leaders of the Swamp and their sycophantic media allies as “effetes.”

