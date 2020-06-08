I am not a Bible scholar. I do not read Greek or Hebrew. I am, by no means, claiming to know anything for sure and as far as I know, I haven’t been spiritually guided to write this post. But reading the first few verses of the Book of Revelation, Chapter 6, I’m compelled to point out the striking similarities between the first two seals and what’s happening around the world today.

The breaking of the first seal unleashed the first of the four horsemen of the apocalypse. Revelation 6:2 reads:

And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.

It’s noteworthy that the Greek word for “crown” in this verse has the same root as the word “corona.” The first horseman on the white horse “went forth conquering, and to conquer.” This wording always struck me as odd. Repetition is used often in the Bible, but this particular shift in the King James Version translation seems to indicate two similar but separate actions. If I were to bend to the temptation of eisegesis and try to work current events into the Bible (a practice I do not recommend), then I’d say the coronavirus and its subsequent crisis went forth conquering (spreading) and to conquer (locking everything down, causing destitution and hopelessness).

The next breaking of a seal sends forth the second horseman. Revelation 6:4 reads:

And there went out another horse that was red: and power was given to him that sat thereon to take peace from the earth, and that they should kill one another: and there was given unto him a great sword.

Clearly, peace is being taken from the earth as we speak. The riots in the United States have (supposedly) spawned riots across the world, especially in Europe. In Israel, conflicts between the IDF and Palestinians have caused different types of rioting. And with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committing to his July deadline to annex parts of the West Bank, the Jewish state is certain to explode into even more rioting. Meanwhile, Iran seems to be ramping up their efforts through Hezbollah in Syria.

Again, these are loose interpretations on my part. If I had to lean in one direction, I’d say it’s a coincidence. But we need to be watchful, especially when we consider the third seal is one that, if it comes to pass, would raise my personal alarm bells to a much higher level.

The third seal seems to deal with rising food prices. We have definitely seen that happening in the United States, but nowhere near a Biblical level. However, if things continue in the direction of lawlessness as they appear to be doing around the world, then it’s easy to see a sharp rise in food costs. Moreover, there is no way to know what could take place if we are, indeed, in the last days. Revelation 6:5-6 reads:

And when he had opened the third seal, I heard the third beast say, Come and see. And I beheld, and lo a black horse; and he that sat on him had a pair of balances in his hand. And I heard a voice in the midst of the four beasts say, A measure of wheat for a penny, and three measures of barley for a penny; and see thou hurt not the oil and the wine.

Could we be witnessing the results of the seals of Revelation opening? Again, I doubt it, but I’m not willing to dismiss it. The key is seeing if the third seal does appear to be coming to pass. That’s when the real alarm bells should go off in all believers, as the fourth seal is the one that should strike fear in the whole world. Revelation 6:8 reads:

And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.

As we noted in our most recent episode of the NOQ Report Podcast, the machinations of the radical left are far too sophisticated and well-funded to be spontaneous reactions to the death of a black man under the knee of a bad cop. They are coordinated and seem to have prepared for these events long ago. Thankfully, those of us who believe Jesus Christ is our Lord and Savior and who repent of our sins should be very well aware that if this is the end, it is a time to rejoice. We can and should weep for those who refuse to see the truth, but we will know our salvation is near when the seals do begin to break.

Whether prophecy is unfolding before us now or if it’s all just a coincidence, nothing changes for our mission as Christians. We need to continue sharing our faith, spreading the Gospel, praying always, and making disciples of the nations.

