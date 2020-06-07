Events are proceeding at such a fast and furious pace that it’s difficult to write an opinion piece on what will happen next. No doubt something will crop up 5 seconds after this is published that would have changed its prognostications, but we will attempt to look ahead at what is likely to happen next.

The national socialist left is clearly out of ideas, so in a sense, they are trying to use force to gain power since they have lost the argument in the realm of the marketplace of ideas. Their nightmare scenario of a rapidly recovering economy is starting to come true. Their attempt at exploiting another serious crisis isn’t panning out, so where do they go from here? We’re going to note a few factors and then present some thoughts on what might happen.

The dangerous precedent of double legal standards

Here we see how an evolving story can change over a very short time period. What began as an attempt at justifying their rank hypocrisy has morphed into government policy in one case in a matter of days. Video journalist Tim Pool reported on the absurd situation of a government official making an overt decision to treat people by two different legal standards: Manhattan DA announces protesters arrested by NYPD will not be charged: ‘Our office has a moral imperative’:

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. announced that Unlawful Assembly and Disorderly Conduct would not be prosecuted during the demonstrations over police violence.

…

Our office has a moral imperative to enact public policies which assure all New Yorkers that in our justice system and our society, black lives matter and police violence is a crime. We commend the thousands of our fellow New Yorkers who have peacefully assembled to demand these achievable aims, and our door is open to any New Yorker who wishes to be heard,” Vance said in a statement.

What was merely an implication a few days ago has suddenly become official government policies in some localities. So much for the concept of equal treatment under the law. These absurdities have to lead to an almost amusing result: Events that defy the Pandemic Safety Theater have simply labeled themselves as these ‘protests’.

While the left may try to bounce back to the COVID crisis, it’s becoming obvious that this was a charade meant to instill fear and empower the left.

No one is arguing with the protesters so what is the point of the protests?

Everyone universally condemns the actions of the police in the George Floyd murder. That is a given, at best a few may talk about their getting a fair trial and all, but no one is defending them. So what is the point?

As far as George Floyd is concerned, there is none, and yet there are throngs of people out on the street protesting. There clearly isn’t an argument here. That highlights the fact that this is being exploited for other purposes

There has to be a compelling reason why they threw away their credibility, while first imposing Pandemic Safety Theater and then attempting to rationalize ignoring all of their arbitrary rules on the practice.

The uncomfortable subject of the indirect connection between the looters and the protesters

Since we’re on the subject, let’s talk about the indirect connection between the peaceful protesters. While it is a valid point to distinguish between the protesters and the looters, it is equally valid to note that looters would not have been able to wreak havoc had law enforcement not been distracted by the protests.

Government officials have noted that the looters had scouts to find areas with little in the way of or no police presence. So while we can distinguish between the two groups, one enabled the other.

Will there be an uptick in cases from the protests?

We note that according to the numbers from the Johns Hopkins University, we’re due for another round of ‘Grim Milestone’ pieces from the media. That’s always a lazy springboard from the national socialist media, simply combine the ‘Grim Milestone’ with a random report on what the President happens to be doing and viola, an easy propaganda piece.

No one knows what is going to happen, but since the numbers change all the time, the critical issue questions whether or not there is a change in the infection rates.

If there is an increase, will the lock-down leftists attempt to exploit what they’ve done as a justification for more draconian measures on everyone else? Or will they ignore a lack of increase in order to avoid responsibility for what they’ve done to the country for no reason?

Will there be a totally new crisis?

We’ve now seen them try to contradictorily exploit the two crises, but the facts on the ground may not work out for them. A lack of increase in new cases will show their pandemic fear play was nothing but a charade. By the same token, the George Floyd protests are winding down, depriving the national socialist media of a ‘righteous’ cause. So, where do they go from here?

Something else could crop up that could necessitate the tyrannical ten percent micromanaging our lives once more or it could be something “spontaneous” from left field. Something that has been right in front of us for several months.

Will the next overwhelming story be Biden’s VP pick of Michelle Obama?

It’s hard to look ahead at what might happen, but the past is always a good indicator of future events. So far, events have made the presidential race flop as a rather lackluster campaign season. But we still have that on the horizon.

We don’t know what is going to happen with Biden. Will he stay in for the long haul or will he be replaced? Either way, his Vice Presidential pick will be vital.

His previous statements and recent events point to it being someone of a particular persuasion. While at the same time, the chances for many of the options such as Governor Gretchen Whitmer or Amy Klobuchar U.S. Senator have decreased.

Racism has suddenly become the serendipitous cause of the day while many may feel nostalgia for the previous administration with the false perception that it was stable and without controversy. This paves the way for Michelle Obama to step into the Vice Presidential role with ease as a way of addressing both items. Others have noted that the left knows their time is short, that their ever contradictory socialist national agenda means they should never be trusted with any power.

The question then becomes of timing, with it being delayed but Biden having the nomination sewn up, it’s just a question of when would be the optimal time to drop this bit of news. They need a long enough time period to build up a crescendo of ‘support’ in the media, but also short enough that the incessant response that questioning her lack of qualifications as being ‘Racist’ and ‘Sexist’ won’t become tiresome.

The woman is spectacularly unqualified. She would have to thread the needle between a Hillary Clintonesque experience pretense while avoiding all of the scandals of the Obama administration, not to mention 8 years of economic stagnation. If Biden makes this choice too early, those questions will crop up and the magic will soon dissipate. Too long and people will quickly tire of the Cultural Marxist imperative in a couple of news cycles marked by looting and rioting.

