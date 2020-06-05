Oh, Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Is she aware of her hypocrisy? Does she even know how bad it looks when she orders her draconian mandates, then defies them for the sake of a photo op? Is the prospect of being tapped to be the Vice Presidential nominee for the Democrats so desirable that she’d pander in hopes nobody would notice she’s doing exactly what she told others they couldn’t do?

The real question that should be asked is whether or not any Democrats would really care. Whitmer hit national prominence with her authoritarian control over the population in Michigan by imposing strict orders that bordered on totalitarianism. She famously told people they couldn’t even buy seeds at the store because they were non-essential. She told millions they couldn’t work because they were non-essential. She swore the coronavirus was so serious it wasn’t worth doing anything whatsoever that could possibly allow people to be exposed to it. Then, she hopped on the first opportunity to virtue signal in the name of George Floyd.

Whitmer joined a march in Highland Park and Detroit days after loosening her restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather outside amid nationwide protests, but broke the rules she still kept in place requiring individuals to socially distance from others outside their own household.

The Democrat was filmed during the photo opportunity leaning on her fellow demonstrators and removing her mask to speak to the cameras in violation of the guidelines she insisted on maintaining for her state amid the continued presence of COVID-19.

On the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, JD took to the airwaves to call out the Governor’s hypocrisy while simultaneously lamenting the state of the Democratic Party, one that won’t take a moment to recognize how insulting all of this is in the face of economic devastation across her state. People are starving and she’s breaking her own rules for a photo op.

Take a close look at Gretchen Whitmer. Compare the ways she expects the people of her state to suffer with her own willingness to play social justice politician to pander to her base. It’s disgraceful and she must be called out for it.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.