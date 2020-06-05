It seems like every time one of these questionable acts by police or vigilantes occur, people claim we need a national conversation on race. But the murder of George Floyd was so widely agreed upon that one would think America would rally together in the face of such a horrible act. Those who would obfuscate are in the minority. But since on this incident there is much agreement, why the need for a national conversation on race? Why not justice?

There is a dichotomy between having a national conversation on justice and having one on race because to combine the two would be to have a conversation on social justice. But social justice is no justice at all. Justice is not partial to the rich or the poor, the whites or the blacks, the educated or the uneducated, the men or the women. Justice is an objective standard that is impartial to these attributes. Social justice, on the other hand, is entirely partial to those it views as the oppressed because the social-Marxist concept divides society between oppressors and oppressed by groups, as opposed to individuals. The concept of social justice is incompatible with justice itself.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, which conversation does America really need to have: one on race or one on justice?

This would depend upon how you answer this question:

If Derek Chauvin were any other race, would George Floyd still be alive?

If Derek Chauvin did indeed kill George Floyd on the basis of race, then America should indeed have a national conversation about racism. As this act of racism would merit one. But if the answer is no, then the conversation needs to be focused on justice and law enforcement. And therefore listening to people lament on their experiences with racism does nothing to improve the outcomes in the future when cops like Chauvin kill citizenry.

As for myself I am unconvinced that Derek Chauvin was especially racist and an especially bad cop. His record is one that signals abuse. During a domestic violence call he beat and shot a man. Chauvin also was not alone in the act. Now charged with second degree murder, Chauvin’s fellow officers now face charges.

The alleged accomplices are racially ambiguous, white, and Asian respectively. So this wasn’t entirely white on black if these three officers are indeed culpable. Did they share the animosity that Chauvin demonstrated towards Floyd or are they loyal to a fellow officer? The latter would suggest a systemic problem in law enforcement that isn’t racism but could certainly exacerbate it.

As bad as the situation is, there is still much to learn about what happened and for what reason. So I guess the final question is: are we interested in finding the remaining truth surrounding George Floyd’s death or are we more interested in co-opting his death to focus on other problems?

