It was THE crisis of the new year, dominating every news story and conversation around the world. Everyone is going to extraordinary lengths (2 meters) to avoid catching the dreaded disease. Then suddenly, it was gone in the blink of an eye.

No one should be expected to remember all of these long-forgotten events given that they took place 6 days ago—almost a week in geologic time.

But, let us take you back through the mists of time to the last week of May when stepping outside or refusing to ‘social distance’ were virtual crimes against humanity. Many are nostalgic of that long lost time when it was perfectly acceptable for the police to try to chase down someone running alone on a beach, or arrest someone for protesting whilst in their car. My, how times have changed. Now you have to burn down half a city block to even get a Democratic Mayor to take notice.

Radio raconteur Glenn Beck is well versed in the ancient history of last week. He noted the glacier-like change in the news narrative that took place last week in the span of a news cycle microsecond, as well as detailing occurrences that just have to be some sort of coincidence.

The clock is ticking, leftists

In the long lost days of last week, it was everyone’s collective duty to stay home and hobble the economy, stay an arbitrary distance from everyone else, and for goodness sake, wear a mask.

Now in the blink of an eye—faster than a fascist can throw a propositioned brick through a window—that all changed. Suddenly it’s okay to be out on the street, crammed together as cover for the looters running amok. At least they’re wearing masks—some of the time, and incorrectly—since it’s hard to keep those things in place when looting and burning someone’s small business.

The national socialist left has already tried to set in place the absurd excuse that racism forced them to do this. Has everyone noticed that racism and climate change are the Swiss Army knives of the left? Able to do anything and justify any cause? But we digress…

Have no doubt that any uptick will put the fascist left in a quandary while they can somehow claim they were right all along. They will have to use Olympic level verbal gymnastics to excuse themselves for what they roundly condemned others for doing so long ago… last week.

But if that doesn’t come to pass, they will have some explaining to do.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.