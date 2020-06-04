Project Veritas has just released a video exposing the violent nature of the Fascist “Antifa,” soon to be designated as a terrorist organisation. The video of an undercover informant who relates the techniques and tactics of how these elusive groups recruit, organize, and train far-left socialist radicals throughout the nation.

The accompanying story on the video had several very disturbing pull quotes from the video:

Nicholas Cifuni, Rose City Antifa: “Practice Things Like an Eye Gouge, it Takes Very Little Pressure to Injure Someone’s Eyes.”… Nicholas Cifuni, Rose City Antifa: “Consider Like, Destroying Your Enemy. Not Like Delivering a Really Awesome Right Hand, Right Eye, Left Eye Blow You Know. It’s Not Boxing, It’s Not Kickboxing, It’s Like Destroying Your Enemy.”



“Project Veritas does not condone any violence whatsoever. It is a sad time in our

nation’s history with Antifa activists hijacking #blacklivesmatter protests in cities across the country, attacking the police and engaging in violence,” said Project Veritas Founder and CEO, James O’Keefe.

The video raised some important questions such as the fact that they have very well-honed tradecraft, likely taught by others with extensive experience ‘who do this for a living’. It also noted that the particular group referenced ‘RCA’ is much more structured, almost like a company or as a business.

Police: Well-coordinated thieves capitalize on protest chaos

In a related story, The Associated Press is reporting that the police have taken note that:

Many of the smash-and-grab thefts have coincided with or followed protests over the death of Floyd, who struggled to breathe as his neck was pinned down by a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee. They have been carried out by caravans of well-coordinated criminals who capitalize on chaos, communicate via messaging apps and use both the protests and other tactics to throw police off their trail. While opportunists have sometimes joined the frenzy, police and experts say there is a sophistication that suggests a level of planning that goes beyond spontaneous acts.

NYC looters and vandals chauffeured in cars, had power tools: Witness

There is also this report from ABC News that according to witnesses: NYC looters and vandals chauffeured in cars, had power tools.

“Cars would drive up, let off the looters, unload power tools and suitcases and then the cars would drive away,” she said. “Then the cars would come back pick them up and then drive off to the next spot. They seemed to know exactly where they were going. Some of the people were local, but there were a lot of out-of-towners.”

Murphy said she saw license plates from New Jersey and Pennsylvania and drivers had not even tried to hide their tags.

This bolsters an earlier report on a NYPD’s Terrorism Official who said that Unnamed Groups Planned Protest Violence in Advance.

