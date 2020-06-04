Jon Hinton is joined by upstate NY talk show host Shannon Joy on America Held Hostage to talk about how Western NY rallies to restart businesses ravaged by CoronaVirus led to personal attacks and intimidation by a local college professor. They also talked about how Constitutionalists, Conservatives, and Christians will eventually have to defend their life, liberty and property from rioters with their 2nd Amendment rights. Finally, both discussed the fact that no matter how this turns out – our call is clear: Stand firm, stand boldly, love your enemies, pray and fast for revival, and prepare for a front door war. PLUS – how Virtue Signaling Christians missed the mark with #BlackoutTuesday.

