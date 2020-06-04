“Rioter Training Camps.” That’s what one source called former NFL quarterback turned professional social justice warrior Colin Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights Camp.” Considering the focus of the group is teaching “liberation” to Black and Brown people in various left-leaning cities across the nation, it isn’t easy to avoid the connections to the various riots happening in such cities today following the murder of George Floyd.

The group has a new benefactor in the form of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The social media mogul has spent the last few years jumping on every far-left cause he can find with a distinct emphasis on promoting the most progressive and oftentimes radical groups behind which to throw his significant financial footprint. Meanwhile, the group’s founder, Kaepernick, has advanced his agenda beyond kneeling at football games or making a mockery of our flag on his Nike shoe lines. Now, he’s focused on revolution akin to the populist communist ideologies of Antifa.

But the focus is still on revolution. This is not an organization trying to build bridges between races. It spreads misinformation as rapidly as it spreads hatred, taking advantage of the latest conspiracy theories to promote their “us versus America” ideology. For example, before the riots began their main campaigns were to paint the coronavirus as a racial attack against minorities.

City leaders across the nation call for a federal investigation into the racial disparities that have led to a disproportionate number of African Americans and other minorities being impacted by COVID-19. (via American Black Journal/ Detroit Public) pic.twitter.com/zTP4lAU8zP — Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) May 24, 2020

Now that the riots are in full swing, they have turned to assisting rioters, or as they call them, “Freedom Fighters,” legally. This is well-funded and highly publicized Cultural Marxism advancing across America.

The @kaepernick7 Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative is now helping arrested Freedom Fighters NATIONWIDE! We're also working w/ our lawyers to file civil rights cases against the police for their terroristic acts. More info/donate https://t.co/I8V7vYZzUW #wegotus pic.twitter.com/mr70QzHlzk — Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) June 3, 2020

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has announced another round of Start Small business grants. During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and protests across the US against the death of George Floyd in police custody, Dorsey says $3 million will go to former NFL player and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp, which works to educate, empower and mobilize “the next generation of change leaders.”

This is not a group pushing for equality. It isn’t promoting peace. It’s promoting revolution, calling police the “real terrorists” while defending those who are rioting across America. Jack Dorsey supports this notion. Remember that as you Tweet. Or just don’t Tweet at all.

