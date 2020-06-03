Liberty grabber leftists love to parrot the absolute lie that you don’t need a gun because the government will protect you. Meanwhile, they ignore their own talking points and have armed security protect them. So while they virtue signal for your disarmament, they don’t include themselves in their gun confiscation plans.

This has been made crystal clear by recent events. You have to be your own first responder because law enforcement cannot be everywhere.

There should be no doubt that the old numbers of an estimated 120–140 million gun owners have increased considerably. Retailers are reporting that: 40% of 2020 Gun Buyers are First-Timers and 40% of Those are Female. Meanwhile, NICS gun check figures are the highest on record for any May in history and a 4-hour wait to buy a gun in one instance.

When all of this trouble started, anti-freedom leftists mocked those buying a gun for the first time with the line ‘you can’t shoot a virus’. Now the true threat has become glaringly evident. We have mobs of looters rampaging through the streets, beating innocent people to death, and burning what they can’t carry off. You can’t shoot a virus, but you sure can do so with someone breaking in your home.

Liberty grabber leftists love their guns, it’s yours they want confiscated

Too many people – including far too many on the pro-liberty right – have the wrong-headed belief that some are anti-gun. That aside from a rare hoplophobe here or there, most people are all in favor of guns in their hands. Video raconteur ‘Johnny B’ made that point in a recent posting. While they will rail against them all day long, politicians will still have armed security. Most people will quickly call a good guy with a gun whenever there is trouble.

But when it comes to guns in hands that they don’t control, all bets are off. Then the guns that offer vital protection for them become the ‘military-style’ murder machines that only have one purpose.

Leftists have a strange variation of the Ben Franklin admonition. They are perfectly willing to force you to give up your essential Liberty to purchase a little Safety for themselves and it won’t be temporary. Make no mistake, they want you disarmed for their security, not yours.

The bottom line: Leftists are dangerous hypocrites

Even worse, the same people who obsess over confiscating your guns in any way possible are actively defending and encouraging violence. There is no worse an example than Gov. Ralph ‘Klan hood’ Northam legitimizing the riots and the looting while he is actively working to deprive innocent people of their essential human rights.

This is a man who condemns ordinary citizens standing up for their rights while incessantly trying to take them away. At the same time he makes excuses for thugs and looters.

There should be no doubt that when gun sales rocket even higher the liberty grabbers will be out in force condemning innocent people who just want to protect themselves while they sit comfortably behind a protective wall of ‘military-style assault weapons.’ They are hypocrites of the worst kind. Dangerous hypocrites. Now, go out and buy guns and stock up on ammunition as the liberty grabber leftists are doing right now.

