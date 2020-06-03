Actor and filmmaker Nick Searcy and his business partner Jason Lehr join this episode of Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik to discuss their new project that is looking to completely bypass the current Hollywood system.

The problem right now in the entertainment industry is that conservative voices are often times getting censored, making the narrative that comes out of Hollywood being very progressive and anti-America, anti-conservative and anti-Christian. Nick and Jason share their vision for their new platform called Creado, which will give more control to creators and a new delivery platform that keeps the gatekeepers of Hollywood out of the way.

The current system in place within the entertainment industries, especially in Hollywood, keeps the majority of the funding going directly to the big studios and record labels. This allows them to keep control of the content being put out there, since very few artists make enough money to compete with the big studios. The thing about this new platform that Nick and Jason are creating, is their goal is to be the distributor to the artists, all while giving them full control of their art (film, series, music, etc), being story-tellers and also allowing them to keep the majority of the money from their project. This is a huge, revolutionary idea in Hollywood that has the potential to really rock the boat within that industry.

The other aspect that is so vitally important is that they are eliminating the gatekeepers from the entertainment industry. They are doing this by allowing the filmmaker to build their own audience on their platform, all without censorship. Currently in Hollywood, the studio heads will ensure that their progressive talking points get into the film or they’ll simply pick scripts that fit the going narrative. By completely bypassing the current Hollywood structure, this allows the artists to control their own art and stories that they want to tell, all without the censorship and forced narratives from the Hollywood elites. This will also bring true freedom of expression and freedom of speech for artists and bring back the idea that filmmakers are supposed to push boundaries and be thought provoking. If there’s only one narrative coming out in films, then it’s just propaganda.

I’ve been saying for quite a long time that we need to stop relying on the leftists for all of our technology, news, education and entertainment. But to do that, we’ll have to create a new delivery system and completely bypass the current Hollywood system. Well, here’s an opportunity to do just that. Two conservative guys, using capitalism to create an alternative, are doing that very thing. So let’s be sure to support those that are taking on the system to create something even better. This very well may be the way that we can finally take on the Hollywood elites and show the world that entertainment without censorship is the way to go.

