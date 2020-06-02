Language Warning.

A police officer was struck by a speeding vehicle at the intersection of East 170th Street and Walton Avenue in Mt. Eden by a driver of a dark sedan. The vehicle sped off as onlookers rushed to the officer left in the middle of the intersection.

A Twitter user recorded the video and the aftermath in which the officer can be seen walking with assistance to a police vehicle a few yards away. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is expected to survive.

This news comes the morning after reports that Antifa had called on direct attacks against police officers in Seattle:

As violent antifa rioters have ramped up their illegal activity within the last week, they have publicly announced their criminal intentions on social media.

On May 31, an antifa Twitter account called Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club posted a disturbing tweet that read: “All across the country, police are running out of crowd control ammunition and getting surrounded by protesters who outnumber them in magnitudes. Those police are finding out that there’s a lot more of us than there are of them. Imagine if we were all armed.”

Riots in the Bronx have been brutal on its fifth night. Police officers must try to enforce the law while watching their own backs as they are being targeted. As this video shows, it seems likely this hit-and-run was intentional.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.