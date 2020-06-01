This episode of Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik features special guest Colonel Mike, who will be launching his new show on the Freedom First Network called Two Mikes, which is also co-hosted by Michael Scheuer, who is a former CIA Intelligence Officer and head of the Osama bin Laden tracking unit.

Colonel Mike and Jeff Dornik discuss the George Floyd case and the ensuing protests and riots that have occurred in response to that tragedy. It’s important to note that virtually everyone on both sides of the political aisle believe that what happened to Mr Floyd never should’ve happened, and justice needs to happen. The debate is over how do we respond to issues like this… is it systemic racism, systemic police brutality in general or is it just a single bad apple?

There was also conversation about COVID-19 and the response to that in stripping away our constitutional rights and the defense of the mainstream media of China. China is a Communist country that cheats the system for its benefit. They are not an ally to the United States of America. Mike and Jeff discuss the need for an America First mentality among our citizens, and that also comes to the products that we buy.

There is a need for more conservative voices, and Colonel Mike is one of those. He and Michael Scheuer will bring some of their perspectives on current events and have highly respected experts on their new show Two Mikes, which will be exclusive to the Freedom First Network.

