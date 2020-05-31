It was only a few days ago that the COVID crisis was the only story worth covering. Everything else was cast in the light of a pandemic of epic proportions. Then suddenly, riot promotion became the priority, leaving the Chi-Com virus in the dust.

The video looks at this stunning phenomenon, taking it in consideration of a report from News Busters: Journalists Forget Their Own Predictions: Millions of Americans to Die.

Recently, as noted here by NewsBusters’s own Tim Graham, much was being made that 100,000 Americans had died of the virus. The New York Times devoted its entire front page to listing the dead.

Let’s be plain: 100,000 dead Americans from the virus is horrific. Every human life is important.

But there is a curious something missing in all the many stories about the death toll of 100,000.

The story goes on to note all of the dire predictions of death didn’t pan out, taking note that:

The 100,000 death toll number would have been less, possibly much less, if the governors of those three states alone had not insisted on sending Covid patients to nursing homes. As Paul Kengor noted, in Pennsylvania alone 70 percent of Pennsylvania’s 5400 fatalities were in nursing homes.

But no word on this in the media. Instead, the idea is to drop the media predictions of looming millions of deaths straight down the memory hole, and deliberately ignore that maybe, just maybe, the Trump administration and its team of doctors and scientists did a lot of right things that prevented those media predictions from coming horrifyingly true.

However, in light of the news story of some taking advantage of the peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, the national socialist media has suddenly found a new source of click-bait, one that also helps in their crisis promotion.

You do have to wonder why the media is doing its level best to promote the violent aspects of recent events. They make for great video content, but they downplay those who are only exercising their right to peacefully protest.

Just a coincidence?

Is it just a coincidence that it was only a few days ago that Politico reported on the general election scenario that Democrats are dreading. That instead of a slow grinding recovery like the great depression, we could see a ‘V’ shaped recovery that will guarantee a victory for President Trump and the pro-liberty right?

