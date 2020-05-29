Lockdowns are still in place. Riots are happening across the nation. Both sides of the political aisle are at each other’s throats. Today, perhaps more than ever, we need the third Saving America Conference to be widely attended and shared by patriots.

On Saturday, May 30, starting at noon Pacific time, we will be having this third conference on Facebook Live. It will be on the American Conservative Movement’s Facebook page:

Speakers include Lauren Boebert, Mychal Massie, Carmine Sabia, Col. Rob Maness, and Ann Vandersteel. This is the digital conference this nation needs right now. Be there Saturday starting at noon Pacific on Facebook Live.

