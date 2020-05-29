Today’s press conference about China by President Trump had a bombshell dropped in the middle as he announced the United States is terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization. He said they are controlled by the Chinese Communist Party and is complicit in poor policies that led to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“China has total control over the World Health Organization, despite only paying $40 million per year, compared to what the United States has been paying, which is approximately $450 million per year” Trump said during the press conference.

BREAKING: Trump announces the US is leaving the World Health Organization https://t.co/pLxk4wQxyT — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 29, 2020

He said the United States will be reinvesting those funds to other public health organizations, likely referring to those that are not as controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. The WHO were initially very quiet regarding the coronavirus, choosing instead to focus its narrative and resources towards attacking those who were asking too many questions about China’s role in the pandemic.

“We have detailed the reforms that it must make, and engaged with them directly, but they have refused to act,” he continued. “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs.”

This is the right move at the right time. The President will get flack for it from American press as he does with everything he says or does, but America’s interests must be protected and the World Health Organization only cares about the Chinese Communist Party.

