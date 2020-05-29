Many of you know Jerry Wayne as the union worker who confronted the Democratic Presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden over his views on the second amendment. He’s been a staunch defender of our right to bear arms, and has been a leading voice in the call to open up our country from the authoritarian dictators… I mean governors… that have literally stripped away our Constitutional rights in the name of protecting us from COVID-19.

But the question is: How did we get here? Many are surprised at just how easily our rights were taken away, but might this have been a slow build to now that was enabled by us, the American people?

Jerry and I discuss this very issue in this episode of Freedom One-On-One, diving into a deep philosophical conversation about where we’ve gone wrong as the American people.

One of the problems that we discussed was that we are becoming a more atheistic, anti-God nation. While I am a Christian who believes that the Bible is the literal Word of God and Jerry isn’t quite as religious, we both agree that our nation is founded in Judeo-Christian values and we’ve been falling away from that mentality over the last several decades.

On top of that, when you take away the idea of having a source of truth, everyone begins to do what is right in their own eyes. There’s no unifying factor outside of ourselves. Take away religion, you take away the belief in a unifying document that holds the truth that we are to follow. This has jumped over to the secular world, getting to the point to where many Americans don’t see the Constitution as our ultimate law, but merely as a suggestion.

This is probably why we’ve seen so many people comply with the draconian edicts coming from the Big Government, anti-Constitutionalist governors and mayors in response to COVID-19. They don’t care about the Constitution. They are willing to trade the promise of protection for their freedom and liberty that’s protected by the Constitution of the United States.

This is a serious problem. We need to get back to the American way. This means holding up the rule of law. This means unifying around the Constitutional rights recognized in that founding document. This means loving America. This means defending freedom and liberty for all. We can do that, but it’s going to take each and every one of us to take responsibility and make that change in our own lives first. Let’s make that change today!

