Former NFL coach Tony Dungy has many accomplishments in his long career, including being the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007. But his words and faith at this troubling time in America should hold as much weight as his coaching success.

The message he delivered today is the message America needs to hear right now. It’s a message calling for calm, as many other celebrities have been doing, but it’s one that calls on churches and the faithful to directly take action in healing this nation.

Riots are happening around the nation. It started in Minneapolis but has sparked up in Atlanta, Memphis, Los Angeles, New York, Washington DC, and other cities. Buildings are being burned down. Violence is rampant. Women are being kidnapped. This has to end, and according to the coach, it comes down to being faithful servants of Christ.

Here is Coach Dungy’s message:

America is in a very sad place today. We have seen a man die senselessly, at the hands of the very people who are supposed to be protecting our citizens. We have seen people protest this death by destroying property and dreams of people in their own community, the very people they are protesting for. We have many people pointing fingers of blame, painting the opposite side with a broad brush. We have anger and bitterness winning out over logic and reason. We have distruct and prejudice winning out over love and respect.

What happened to George Floyd was inexcusable and it should never happen. Justice needs to be served, but in seeking justice we can’t fall into the trap of prejudging every police officer we see. What started out as peaceful protests have devolved into arson and looting and that should never happen, either. Yes there should be protest. But we do not have license to perform criminal acts because we’re angry.

Today we are a divided country. We’re divided racially, politically, and socio-economically. And Satan is laughing at us because that is exactly what he wants. Dysfunction, mistrust, and hatred help this kingdom flourish.

Well, what is the answer then? I believe it has to start with those of us who claim to be Christians. We have to come to the forefront and demonstrate the qualities of the One we claim to follow, Jesus Christ. We can’t be silent. As Dr. King said many years ago, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere!” But we can’t go forward with judgmental, bitter, spirits. We need to be proactive, but do it in the spirit of trying to help make things better. And it can’t be just the African American churches. It has to be ALL churches taking a stand and saying “We are going to be on the forefront of meaningful dialogue and meaningful change.” We have to be willing to speak the truth in love but we have to recognize that we are not fighting against other people. We are fighting against Satan and his kingdom of spiritual darkness.

In the words of the Apostle Paul, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” Roman 12:21 NIV

As I have watched the events in Minneapolis unfold the last few days I have wondered & prayed about how I should respond. Below are my thoughts. I hope you read the whole thing because the final thought is most important. Romans 12:21 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9uTtk0R9gW — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) May 29, 2020

This goes right along with everything we said in the latest episode of Non-Compliant America. The tension that is rampant across the country is far worse than we’ve seen from any past murders allegedly perpetrated by police, ever. The last time a murder caused this degree of anarchy was the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The difference between the George Floyd situation and others in the recent past is that the lockdowns have destitution, desperation, anger, and hopelessness at all time highs.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

It is important for all Americans to read and take to heart the words of Coach Tony Dungy. His message must resonate across this country. While buildings burn, we must seek justice for George Floyd forcefully but peacefully.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.