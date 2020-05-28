Most Americans aren’t familiar with the scam that’s controlling the beef market in America. To be fair, it hasn’t really affected us in a tangible way unless you’re a cattle rancher. The prices of beef products have been affordable so few are asking questions. But with the so-called “meat shortage” spawned from the coronavirus crisis, more questions are being asked and lawsuits are finally making national news.

In reality, there is no actual “beef shortage.” There’s an infrastructural issue caused by logistical failures from the four big meat packing companies in America, namely Tyson Foods, JBS, National Beef and Cargill. But even these “failures” are being artificially prolonged. There’s money to be made, and while we have absolutely no problem with good ol’ fashioned capitalism, these Big Four meat packers are taking advantage of the system to hurt both cattle ranchers and beef consumers.

One can argue that it’s not their fault, that they’re just playing the cards that they’ve been dealt by the federal and state governments over the decades. Regulations have been so ubiquitous and obtuse in the meat packing industry that these four companies control all of the pricing on both ends of the transaction with barely a concern for supply and demand. They can artificially inflate or deflate the market. More importantly, they can take advantage of situations that give them cover, such as the coronavirus crisis.

In reality, they could end the so-called meat shortage simply by opening up supply lines appropriately. But doing so isn’t as profitable as shrinking the stock on shelves. Doing so means they can charge more for beef while paying ranchers less to supply them. Less labor and other costs combined with supply surpluses and heightened consumer fears makes for the most profitable scenario for the Big Four, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing today.

In this episode of Conservative News Briefs, JD and Tammy do a deep dive into the industry and expose the problems that were there long before the coronavirus crisis reared its ugly head.

Supermarket customers are paying more for beef than they have in decades during the coronavirus pandemic. But at the same time, the companies that process the meat for sale are paying farmers and ranchers staggeringly low prices for cattle.

Now, the Agriculture Department and prosecutors are investigating whether the meatpacking industry is fixing or manipulating prices.

The Department of Justice is looking at the four largest U.S. meatpackers — Tyson Foods, JBS, National Beef and Cargill — which collectively control about 85 percent of the U.S. market for the slaughter and packaging of beef, according to a person with knowledge of the probe. The USDA is also investigating the beef price fluctuations, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has confirmed.

Meatpackers say beef prices have spiked during the pandemic because plants are running at lower capacity as workers fall ill, so less meat is making its way to shelves. The four companies didn’t respond to requests for comment about the probes.

But the coronavirus crisis is highlighting how the American system of getting meat to the table favors a handful of giant companies despite a century of government efforts to decentralize it. And it’s sparking new calls for changes in meatpacking.

Our latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast...

“It’s evidence that something isn’t right in the industry,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican who has spoken out against mergers in the agriculture industry. In April, Grassley requested federal investigations into market manipulation and unfair practices within the cattle industry. So have 19 other senators and 11 state attorneys general.

This meat shortage is manufactured by the Big Four beef packers. Ranchers know it. Congress knows it. Now, the people have to see the truth and call them out for taking advantage of a crisis.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.