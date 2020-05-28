Buildings are burning. Stores are being looted. Innocent people are being attacked. Minneapolis looks like a war zone as the National Guard have been called in to calm a second, worse night of rioting following the release of a video showing the apparent police brutality murder of George Floyd.

The officers involved have been fired, but protesters have been calling for criminal charges, arrests, prosecutions, and jail time for the officer who had his knee pressing Floyd’s head into the ground for several minutes. They also want charges brought up against the three police officers who were present but did nothing to stop it. Floyd was originally reported as dying at the hospital, but reports from EMTs indicate he did not have a pulse while being transported to the hospital in the ambulance.

Now, riots and looting are tearing Minneapolis apart. The violence, vandalism, and theft are disturbing, not just because they are unhelpful in protesting on behalf of justice for George Floyd but because they’re clearly examples of people taking advantage of turmoil to steal merchandise for themselves.

BREAKING: Suspected looter reportedly shot dead by pawn shop owner during riots in Minneapolis, investigation is ongoing – @StribJany pic.twitter.com/mYKGd9LaOH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 28, 2020

Video captured earlier of the elderly wheelchair-bound woman who was attacked at the Minneapolis Target during the BLM riot. In a later interview, she said she was trying to do her part in stopping the looting. She was beat on the head & sprayed in the face w/a fire extinguisher. pic.twitter.com/EpcAAF0HLY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

The scene inside of a Minneapolis Target

pic.twitter.com/MmaSn08QLv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 28, 2020

U.S. Bank is being looted. Rioters are trying to smash open the deposit machines. Notice the graffiti. #BlackLivesMatter #Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/ScVyyEfRWa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

People brought along young children to loot the Target at the #BlackLivesMatter riot in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/mrhXxzv9xX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

New construction by forsberg lit on fire in Minneapolis. ATM’s are open at 3 different us bank locations. Minneapolis is out of control. pic.twitter.com/VKaknrht6k — Helix, CFA (@HelixxQ) May 28, 2020

At the Target in Minneapolis that was being looted tonight during the BLM riot, a woman in a wheelchair was attacked. pic.twitter.com/JxsXTB30xI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

This is not how protesting works. Lawlessness has been a response to perceived police brutality for decades. From the Los Angeles riots to Ferguson and now to Minneapolis, angry people vent their frustrations by destroying things. But it’s senseless. All of it. Why punish innocent people, business owners, and other people not a part of law enforcement in order to file a complaint? Why turn it into a free-for-all of theft and destruction?

In this latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, JD and Tammy talk about how ridiculous this reaction really is.

George Floyd’s death was an avoidable tragedy and those responsible should be brought to justice. But the rioting and looting in Minneapolis does not honor his memory or encourage reforms. Further injustice is not a way to bring about justice.

