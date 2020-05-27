Much if not most of the reporting from mainstream media regarding the coronavirus crisis has been overblown in ways intended to terrify the population. It has been so horribly bad, conspiracy theorists are sure it’s a plan to condition Americans and the western world into accepting draconian rule. They may be right, especially when we look at the intellectual dishonesty on display from some news outlets like CBS News.

One can argue that intellectual dishonesty is worse than outright lies because it isn’t just intended to mislead. It’s intended to do so while knowing if they get caught, they can claim the high ground of technically telling the truth. Such is the case with how CBS News reported the “spike” in coronavirus cases in states across the country, including Alaska.

The way they framed the narrative is one designed to make it appear as if the state’s choice to partially open up businesses and loosen lockdown restrictions resulted in a tremendous surge of new coronavirus cases. They intentionally used the percentage which could be damning evidence that the lightened restrictions are harming the citizens of Alaska greatly. In the two weeks since the state opened up for business, there has been a “spike” of 111.1% more cases of COVID-19 reported when compared to the previous two weeks in which the state was still under lockdown.

That’s scary stuff, right? Clearly opening up the state was a horrible idea that should be reconsidered when we take into account the new cases more than doubled as a result. At least that’s the narrative that CBS News was trying to build with their report. Fortunately, digging into the actual numbers reveals a far less deadly spike than the one they implied.

In the two weeks prior to opening up the state, Alaska had nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the two weeks after opening up, they had 19 new confirmed cases. 19. In two weeks. Yes, technically that’s a 111.1% increase in new confirmed cases, so nobody can accuse CBS News of outright lying. But the implication with their scare graphic and agenda-driven reporting was that Alaska is seeing a massive spike. A “spike” of ten additional cases in a two week period is negligible, even in a state as sparsely populated as Alaska.

Mainstream media often uses percentages instead of raw numbers to drive their narrative. What CBS News did here is intellectually dishonesty intended to stoke concern over opening up the nation. They’ll play dirty to make you live in fear.

In the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, JD and Tammy discuss this dastardly maneuver and why we just cannot trust mainstream media to tell us the truth about the coronavirus. It’s very much like what MSNBC did yesterday with their mask reporting, only this time the joke wasn’t very funny.

