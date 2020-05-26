A Florida county school superintendent took to social media to hit former Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee for president over a pair of racist remarks, including his most recent statement to Black voters that if they’re considering voting for President Trump, then “you ain’t Black.”

Marcus Daniel Chambers, Superintendent of Schools for Okaloosa County, also quoted Biden’s previous gaffe when he declared that “poor kids can learn just as well as white kids.” Biden tried to correct his unfortunate and racist statement, but the damage had been done. Notably, the crowd at his rally cheered at this statement.

Joe Biden’s comments that #youaintblack if you vote for President Trump are hurtful, divisive, and irresponsible. I’m proud of my Black heritage, I’m proud to be an American, and I’m proud to support @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/73NZYRZahE — Marcus Chambers- Superintendent of Schools (@mdchambers25) May 25, 2020

“Now, respectfully, who’s Joe Biden to question someone’s blackness?” Chambers asked.

The Black vote has been held firmly by Democrats for decades. But before the coronavirus, many African-Americans were noticing the outstanding performance by the Trump administration that resulted in unprecedented low unemployment, more funding for Historically Black Colleges (HCB), and increased opportunities for all demographics in America. Polling of Black voters showed he was on track to have the highest percentage support him than any Republican in modern history.

As our EIC noted, there’s an opportunity for Republicans to appeal to Black voters with superior policies. People like Marcus Chambers understand what’s at stake and support President Trump to help make America great again.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.