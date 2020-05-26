Oh, MSNBC. How far thou hast fallen. There was a time just a couple of years ago when they seemed to be the less-fake of the far-left cable news outlets with CNN surpassing them in 2016 to hold the crown as most unhinged. But the network has been making a comeback in recent months with reporting that often makes CNN seem semi-credible. Case-in-point: Mask shaming the people in Wisconsin.

Host Katy Tur and NBC reporter Cal Perry did what they could to invoke a sense of outrage and sincere concern for the people of Wisconsin. The state’s stay-at-home order was shot down by the state Supreme Court two weeks ago, sending many to the streets, bars, and barber shops to try to get on with their lives. Tur and Perry took turns seeming baffled that people weren’t living in fear, chastising all who weren’t wearing masks. They focused on one particular gentleman, noting that he wasn’t wearing a mask either. Then, he shot back with a revelation of his own.

INSTANT CLASSIC FROM @MSNBC: ANCHOR: "Are the people there just not worried about it? Are they not worried about their personal safety?" REPORTER: "I haven't met anybody who is… you can see here, nobody's wearing them [masks]." GUY ON STREET: "Including the Cameraman." pic.twitter.com/h9HbbIqNVh — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 26, 2020

The stunned and shamed response by Perry after having his crew called out for their hypocrisy was classic. Tur, and experienced propagandist, wasn’t fazed at all. She didn’t skip a beat as she continued her lambasting of the people of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Twitter user @Deana921 posted a video from the other angle. Recorded by her husband, Andy, it’s clear that only one of the three visible crew members is wearing a mask.

@edhenry Full video my husband, Andy, took of @CalNBC at Lake Geneva on Memorial Day! Hypocrites on full display! @MSNBC Cameraman and other crew NOT wearing masks while shaming others exercising their freedom not to! @IngrahamAngle @DonaldJTrumpJr @scrowder @greggutfeld pic.twitter.com/zfg2vaxBT9 — Deana921 (@Deana921) May 26, 2020

Leftist media’s agenda to spread fear and shame those who aren’t cowering from their narrative is both hypocritical and embarrassing. But patriots like Andy are ready to call them out.

