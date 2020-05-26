It seems that California Governor Gavin Newsom has been listening to the NOQ Report Podcast. The day after our call for churches to be opened on May 31st across the country, he declared that he would allow that to happen. But as authoritarians are wont to do, he didn’t do it without placing strict guidelines they must follow in order to stay compliant with his draconian mandates.

Churches may only allow 100 people or fill to no more than 25% capacity, whichever is less. They must follow all social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. They must meet the state’s standards for being disinfected. And churchgoers aren’t allowed to sing or even pray out loud. Seriously.

The silver lining to all of this is that he doesn’t really plan on enforcing the mandates, at least that’s the narrative. Law enforcement officers have not been instructed to bust down doors with six-feet tape measures to make sure everyone is being compliant. Nevertheless, it’s a poor look for a state that has conspicuously not been hit very hard by the coronavirus when compared to states like New York or New Jersey.

In this episode of Conservative News Briefs, JD and Tammy tackle the issue with clear frustration. As California residents, they aren’t happy with the restrictions and have been calling on Newsom to open up churches fully. As they noted in the podcast, the 1st Amendment implies no targeting of religious institutions. Considering that most businesses are allowed to open to 50% capacity, including restaurants, it’s an attack on religious institutions to place stricter guidelines on them.

Governor Newsom lost the authoritarian narrative when his prediction of 25 million coronavirus cases in the state never came close to coming true. Now, he’s reverted back to his nanny state mentality to try to dictate how people may worship.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.