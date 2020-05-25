Pre-coronavirus, the case for President Trump to pick up the largest percentage of the Black vote as a Republican in modern history was very strong. His policies had created an atmosphere for the lowest African-American unemployment rate and highest levels of prosperity, reversing the damage that had been done by the previous administration. Criminal justice reform (which I opposed, but a popular move among many), high levels of funding for Historically Black Colleges (HBC), and an agenda that promoted freedom for all Americans had many Black voters reconsidering what they’ve been told about Republicans for decades.

Then, the coronavirus happened. Much of the economic progress made during the first three years of the Trump administration have been erased. In a vacuum, this would appear to hamper the President’s ability to win over more Black voters, but that’s not necessarily the case. In fact, if the GOP rallies behind policies that pull us back in the positive direction we’ve been on since 2017, there’s a real chance they can earn the Black vote even more so than they could have pre-coronavirus.

The key to this is information, and unfortunately the left has their tentacles around most of what’s propagated to Americans today. Between mainstream media, social media, and Hollywood, bringing the truth forward will be a challenge. It is, however, not impossible. For the sake of this nation and its future, it must be done now.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, has opened up a door to make this task easier. His now-infamous “you ain’t black” comment has infuriated many who heard it as it exposed one of the worst-kept secrets in the Democratic Party: They take the Black vote for granted. It’s true. For over three decades, the Democrats have not tried to win the Black vote but have instead put their focus on getting as many Black voters out to the polls with the assumption that the vast majority of them would vote Democrat no matter what.

We’ve seen this manifest in areas with the highest percentage of Black voters on record. “Get out the vote” efforts dominated over actual policy discussions. Democrats have felt for a while that having a (D) next to their name is all that’s necessary to “earn” the Black vote. As a result, they’ve always focused their policy discussions on issues that are more tailored towards other racial groups. Sure, they’ll mention things during campaign rallies that are on their “Black priorities” checklists, but that’s only during election time to try to rally voter participation. Again, they’re not trying to convince Black voters why they’re the better choice. They assume the vote is theirs and instead try to rally turnout.

This has proven to be disastrous for African-Americans in cities, counties, and states dominated by Democrats. But media conflates African-America community density with the poverty that drives crime, drug abuse, and the dismantling of the family structure. The truth is that Democratic policies are what drive these things, but when the narrative is delivered by Democrats and disseminated by leftist media, it’s often challenging for Republicans to get the truth out. Moreover, it’s difficult to get Black voters to even consider the efficacy of Republican policies when their minds were made up long ago.

Things have changed. It isn’t just Biden’s revelation of the Democratic gameplan on the Black vote that caused this. Even though social media is dominated by the left with Big Tech companies like Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube, and Instagram suppressing Republicans while amplifying Democrats, the truth is breaking through. More conservative news sites are talking about it. More conservative social media users are sharing it. The more that African-Americans take a long look at the cause-and-effect of Democratic policies versus Republican policies, the more likely it becomes that Black voters will consider turning red.

Look at Baltimore. Chicago. Detroit. There is a lot of false information coming from both sides of the political aisle that misrepresents what’s happening in these cities. Crime is rampant. Drug abuse, homelessness, and single-parent families are through the roof. Decades of Democratic control over these cities has created the false narrative that the symptoms are the ailment. In other words, African-Americans have been told by Democrats that they need social programs and Cultural Marxist policies to fix the problems.

The reality is this: Crime and the like are rampant because of the social programs and Cultural Marxism nurturing the negative atmosphere. They are not the core problem. They are symptoms of the core problem, which is sustained Democratic policies. If these cities converted to a citizen-friendly, equality-harnessing, freedom-loving set of conservative policies, these symptoms would rapidly be eliminated. Prosperity through advanced opportunity has proven time and again to be more effective than handouts and government dependency.

Remove the Democrats from political control and cities like Baltimore, Chicago, and Detroit will flourish. Race isn’t the issue, here. Democratic leadership and representation are the core problems. Only a red wave among Black voters will solve these problems.

