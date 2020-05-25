The FX cable channel owned by Disney just released what they call their first documentary with an omitted asterisk that should have said *Dark Fairy Tale.

In their Dark Fairy-u-mentary premiere on May 22, 2020 of “aka Jane Roe” they featured the life of Norma McCorvey the once anonymous plaintiff Jane Roe in the landmark Roe v Wade U.S. Supreme Court case that ‘legalized’ abortion.

The grim FX/Disney tale took Norma’s heartfelt conversion from being the ‘poster girl for abortion’ into becoming a newly minted pro-life , and twisted it into showing a woman who faked her conversion because she was ‘paid’ by pro-lifers to defect!

How could SFX/Disney do such a thing. Simple: They extracted a deathbed ‘confession’ from a delirious, dying woman on oxygen, coaxing her into saying she was ‘paid’ to ‘defect’ to the pro-life side. Knowing how broke pro-life activists generally are, that ‘payment’ might have been a free slice of pizza during an abortion protest.

Most of the 70,000 pro-life activists who were arrested in the late 80s and early 90s hardly had enough money for food. Frankly, we were grateful for the boloney sandwiches that were served in prison, so it’s laughable to think that the icon of abortion was paid any significant sum of money to convert to pro-life. Maybe she was giving a free place to sleep or given some meals, or a stipend of survival money here and there by a Good Samaritan, but clearly, she wasn’t paid off. If she were in it for the money, I can assure you FX/Disney would have flashed a photocopy of a cancelled check big and wide on the TV screen, or portrayed her in a Lear jet more likely occupied by Gloria Allred or one of the other richer pro-abortion movement leaders.

Put simply, the FX/Disney portrayal of Norma McCorvey’s pro-life conversion into a Judas-like betrayal for 30 pieces of silver is categorically false. Yes, Norma likely said incriminating words that made it sound like she faked her pro-life conversion, but he says she said a lot of things including some shockers and whoppers since she had quite a unique sense of humor. I know. I lived with her. I drank beer with her. We shot pool together. I knew her. And the FX/Disney portrayal was of someone other than the Norma McCorvey I knew.

But this sellout and false narrative doesn’t shock me. It is typical of how most members of the major news media reported on the pro-life movement. Typically they’d portray pro-lifers as dangerous or crazy or angry or even in very small numbers when in actuality the pre-born baby Rescue movement had more than twice the number of protestors arrested as did Martin Luther King Jr’s famous Civil Rights Movement.

When it was time to herald the message for the unborn, Norma McCorvey was all in. She was arrested with us twice – once at Notre Dame to protest Obama getting an award, the other time during the Sotomayor confirmation hearings. No one was paying her to get arrested…or to go through the hassles of the legal system. She did that because she believed. She stayed with my family for a month when she was in a rough spot. Obviously, we had a lot of time together at that time. I came to know her better than most people.

To those cynics who insist Norma McCorvey was paid to fake a conversion from pro-abortion to pro-life as alleged by FX/Disney and parroted across the nation in an article in The Los Angeles Times and many other publications, I say, “Show me the money. Where is the cancelled check? Where are the bank statements?”

There is no way in heaven or hell that Norma was publicly baptized because someone paid her. It is ludicrous. Did she get paid for her speaking appearances? Yes, of course. Did I pay her at times to speak at an event for me? Yes, of course. She had bills to pay, as we all do. But she didn’t sellout. She didn’t fake it. The ones who faked it were the people at FX/Disney who put out the fake documentary. The bible said in the last days people would call good evil and evil good. We just witnessed that.

I made a true documentary on the life of Norma McCorvey that opens with the iconic news anchor, Ted Koppel framing the life vs death argument for or against pre-born human beings, but sadly there are not a bunch of cable station executives in a bidding war to tell the truth about life of Norma McCorvey.

When I went to Norma’s funeral, I had to bring my cameraman with me because I had to shoot my daily TV show while I was on the road. While we were there, I decided to start interviewing old friends of Norma’s, including Flip Benham, the man who baptized Norma, and Rob Schenk, who sadly has abandoned the pro-life cause. I spoke with two of Norma’s friends who were with her while she was dying. The story they tell about her, unborn babies, and her faith in Christ is very different than what we saw on FX/Disney’s disingenuous documentary.

It appears that these film makers had an agenda. For someone to make a documentary about Norma, and NOT interview Flip Benham, the pastor who baptized Norma McCorvey, shows to me that they cannot be taken seriously.

I’m often asked if I think that Roe v. Wade will be overturned, outlawing abortion again. They only question is when; perhaps when the Heartbeat Law comes before the high court. The Supreme Court is yet to hear the fetal heartbeat bill or the Alabama law. With the current makeup of the Court, I don’t know which way it will go. But if Ginsburg resigns or dies, President Trump will be able to appoint another judge from his list. Hopefully, they did the right job vetting these judges. Clarence Thomas is solidly pro-life. Chief Justice Roberts will hopefully vote pro-life. Justice Gorsuch replaced Justice Scalia so we hope we have a pro-life vote there. Justice Cavanaugh replaced Justice Kennedy, so hopefully we gained ground from an unreliable Justice Kennedy in Cavanaugh. Plus, Samuel Alito. That makes five rock-solid votes, plus if there becomes a vacancy, President Trump is virtually certain to appoint replace one of the liberal justices with another constitutional pro-life conservative.

I do have my concerns, however. We thought we had a majority with the Casey decision. We need five judges who will say unequivocally that there is no right to kill a child by abortion in our constitution. Do we have that today? I don’t know.

But one thing I do know for sure about the future is that there will be no abortions in heaven.

