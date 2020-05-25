Washington has some of the most draconian executive orders regarding the coronavirus in the nation. Governor Jay Inslee has established himself as a true tyrant as his lockdown orders have become truly authoritarians, “something out of a 1950s Russian move,” according to Mill Creek City Councilman Vincent Cavaleri.

He is correct. In his video apology and call to action, the City Councilman was adamant about two things. First, the oppressive actions of the Governor are far overblown for the “crisis at hand. Second, he and the rest of his fellow Washington elected officials have not done enough to stop Inslee’s insane practices. This regime is turning the state into a dystopian society, but the only thing fictional about it is the premise of the orders. The coronavirus is a disease like many others, not one that is anywhere near as deadly as the actions taken by Inslee and other leftists would seem to indicate.

Kudos to Cavaleri to standing up and rallying the people to push back against these unAmerican actions. It’s Memorial Day, after all. Thank God there are patriots in government who will oppose this oppression.

