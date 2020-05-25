California is one of those states that most people write off as simply a progressive, socialist-loving state that hates all things Conservative. However, when you look at the numbers, you begin to realize that we aren’t as blue as the stereotype represents.

After Judicial Watch got California to trash a MILLION registered voters that shouldn’t have been getting ballots, the question becomes, how much did that impact our elections? We shall see in this upcoming election. With that said, we it’s no surprise that Governor Gavin Newsom tried to get mail-in ballots for all for this next election, which is opening up our election for rampant fraud.

But let’s take a look at the trends in conservative turn-out in California. Republican primary turnout:

2020 – 2,471,591

2016 – 2,227,396

2012 – 1,924,970

2008 – 2,932,811

2004 – 2,216,351

As you can see, this past primary election was the highest Republican turnout since 2008, which was a hotly contested Republican Primary. On top of that, Donald Trump ran virtually uncontested in this 2020 primary, which garnered him over 250k more votes than President Bush in his uncontested primary election. The trend lines are showing Republican turnout increasing constantly… and the shocker is just how many votes President Trump got IN CALIFORNIA in an uncontested election. This might be giving us a clue to see that conservatism is gaining ground in this Progressive state of California.

I recently spoke to Buzz Patterson on my new show called Freedom One-On-One with Jeff Dornik. During this interview, Buzz and I discussed this trend and whether he saw the opportunity to flip California into a more red state. SPOILER ALERT: His answer was yes.

Citing Mike Garcia’s win in a deeply blue district, he sees the opportunity for California Republicans to gain back up to 6 House seats, which would be a HUGE first step in taking back not only our state, but our country for a conservative, constitutional form a government.

I thoroughly enjoyed this podcast with Buzz Patterson. Definitely check it out! He’s a fascinating guy, a true conservative patriot, and has a truly remarkable story. Buzz was an Air Force pilot, and even lived in the White House for a couple of years when he carried the nuclear football for President Bill Clinton. You won’t want to miss this show!

