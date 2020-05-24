Should churches open up during the coronavirus crisis? The real question should be whether they should have been closed in the first place. While there was arguably some sense to calling for them to close for a couple of weeks during the initial two-week “slow the spread” initiative in March, the extension of the various lockdown orders, especially as they pertain to religious gatherings, is no longer tenable.

This latest episode of the ACM Podcast brought universal appreciation from the panel for President Trump’s calls to governors that they should end the church portion of the lockdown. A strong argument can be made that the entire lockdown should have ended long ago, but at the very least religious institutions should be given the option to open and churchgoers should be allowed to make their own decisions on how they want to worship.

Religious institutions are essential and protected by the U.S. Constitution. It’s time for leftist leaders across the country to end their unhinged coronavirus tyranny. President Trump is absolutely correct.

