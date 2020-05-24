Let’s start with the bottom line. The data associated with the coronavirus is faulty. All of it. This is why they told us masks didn’t help, then they did, then they didn’t. It’s why they said it couldn’t be transmitted on surfaces, then it could, then it couldn’t. It’s also why death rates are so hard to understand. When the state governments are incentivized to report the highest possible numbers of coronavirus deaths, many will find ways to inflate those numbers.

Case-in-point: Washington. Governor Jay Inslee revealed that at least five supposed coronavirus deaths were actually gunshot victims. As we noted in the latest episode of Conservative News Briefs, if a medical examiner sees a body with a bullet hole in it and that body tests positive for the coronavirus, attributing the death to the latter is absolutely insane. Nevertheless, it’s happening.

This has been a meme for a while, one in which deaths obviously caused by other events were still attributed to the coronavirus.

This story was broken by Jason Rantz, who was a guest on the NOQ Report Podcast last week.

Washington counts gun shot victims as coronavirus deaths. This method of counting coronavirus deaths, which could pad numbers, doesn’t just artificially increase the death rate. It is used by Governor Jay Inslee to keep the economy shut down.https://t.co/BpjXAK9XQY — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 24, 2020

The saddest part about this story is that Governor Inslee had the gall to say those who found gunshot victims classified as coronavirus deaths as odd are right-wing conspiracy theorists. Seriously, Governor?

