Let’s just say it out loud: The national socialist left doesn’t really care about people, they only care about attaining power over them. The trends are accelerating. Doctors and other experts are becoming more vocal about the fact that pandemic safety theater is doing more harm than good. The supposed advocates of liberty on the left initially tried to suppress these voices, they have become too prominent and numerous to dismiss and suppress. Even ABC News, a stalwart of the national socialist media published a piece on herd immunity.

The question then becomes: Why is the nation’s socialist left so adamant in desperately trying to prolong the crisis? That answer is becoming more and more obvious by the day. The left is trying to maintain a sense of fear in the nation or at least set up a scenario of a second wave in the fall necessitating more drastic measures to include fraud on a massive scale with mail-in voting.

Rigging the election with mail-in voter fraud

The contention is that voter fraud doesn’t exist and that the top priority should be making voting safe over they being free and fair. The video discusses a case of the guilty plea of a Democrat who was a former Philadelphia judge of elections who committed election fraud. The Charges and Guilty plea were laid out in a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania:

PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney William M. McSwain announced today that Domenick J. DeMuro, 73, of Philadelphia, PA, a former Judge of Elections for the 39th Ward, 36th Division in South Philadelphia, has been charged and has pled guilty to a two-count Information charging (1) conspiracy to deprive Philadelphia voters of their civil rights by fraudulently stuffing the ballot boxes for specific Democratic candidates in the 2014, 2015, and 2016 primary elections, and (2) a violation of the Travel Act, which forbids the use of any facility in interstate commerce (here, a cell phone) with the intent to promote certain illegal activity (here, bribery). U.S. Attorney McSwain’s video statement providing additional details about this case is available on the Office website here: https://www.justice.gov/usao-edpa/video/united-states-attorney-william-m-mcswain-announces-guilty-plea-former-philadelphia.

This is just one example that shows that mail-in voter fraud is a serious issue. This is especially critical since the nation’s socialist left is trying to exploit the COVID crisis to implement the destruction of democracy with mail-in voter fraud.

The video cites a few examples of some strange occurrences with voting by mail, proving a severe lack of security with the possibility of massive voter fraud. Destruction of our processes of democracy and an undermining of trust in the electoral process is the last thing the country needs at this point.

Nevertheless, the left continues to plunge ahead in doing exactly that with a prime example of Governor Phil Murphy announcing that the NJ primary election will be held mostly by mail.

The bottom line. The left is willing to pay a heavy price to rig the election

Like politicians everywhere, the nation’s socialist left tends to follow the winds of opportunity. They are perfectly willing to jump on a bandwagon to further their ambitions for power based on the current trends. But not so in the case of the lock-down and the rest of the pandemic safety theater folderol, why?

Everyone aside from the tyrannical ten percent wants all of this to end. But the authoritarians keep on going against the will of the people in doubling down on the draconian measures and extending the lock-downs. They must have a good reason for angering most of the country, something that makes all of the protests and negative press worth the pain.

