Former Vice President Joe Biden has been invoking his inner-Bernie over the past few days, going after Amazon as an apparent tax-cheat. The baseless accusations have been a political move to try to bolster his socialist credibility, likely with the assumption that Amazon wouldn’t put up much of a fight. He was even quoted as saying, “I think Amazon should start paying their taxes.”

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: No company pulling in billions of dollars in profits should pay a lower tax rate than firefighters and teachers. It's time for Amazon to pay its fair share. https://t.co/rsfBvcjqvX — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 22, 2020

The problem with his comment is that Amazon does pay their taxes. They have never had a domestic case, suspicious audit, or known investigation into their tax-paying habits. But Biden knows this, or at least his campaign does. When appealing to the radical left, as the campaign is clearly trying to do, facts are of little interest. Amazon, for their part, fought back by pointing out some important facts.

.@JoeBiden We pay every cent owed. You spent 3 decades in the Senate & know that Congress wrote these tax laws to encourage companies to invest in the US economy. We have. 500k jobs w/ a min wage of $15/hr across 40 states. Assume your complaint is w/ the tax code, not Amazon. https://t.co/bKV4Hy4Ma8 — Amazon Policy (@amazon_policy) May 22, 2020

It’s ironic that Amazon, which has established one of the most progressive-friendly major work environments in the country with a high—and in most cases self-imposed—minimum wage of $15 per hour, is one of the favorite targets of radical progressives. They’re an easy target because they have built a reputation of being ubiquitous and therefore are part of the “evil” corporate giants club that the far-left love to demonize.

By no means are we adamant supporters of Amazon. As a company, they generally lean left with their executive ideology. But they represent the very capitalism that has helped make America the strongest nation in the world. If Biden and the Democrats get their way, Amazon would be gutted.

The Democrats seem bent on making success, especially at the corporate level, a boogeyman that deserves to be attacked from a political perspective. It’s a losing endeavor one way or another. Either the Democrats will lose or they’ll make America lose.

