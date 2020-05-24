Churches across the country are closed. Not all of them; some states and cities have seen the wisdom of allowing them to open and the necessity religious institutions have as being “essential” to American life. But there are still plenty who have been closed by draconian mandates, and to the leaders who are making these mandates, President Trump has instructed them to open up.

We agree wholeheartedly. In this latest episode of the NOQ Report Podcast, Tammy and I explored the reasons why all churches who choose to should open up this coming weekend. Sunday, May 31, we are calling on churches to stand up to the authoritarian rules being imposed by many leftists across this nation, top open up their churches and hold regular services even if they choose to promote social distance, mask wearing, or whatever precautions they see fit.

We also discussed the motorcycle accident Lt. Col. Allen West was in on Saturday, the fact that five gunshot victims were classified as coronavirus deaths in Washington, and why Kris Kobach should be the next U.S. Senator from Kansas.

Show Notes:

Church fellowship is essential Attendance is optional Churches are essential to the community The 1st Amendment America needs prayer desperately

Pray for Allen West According to law enforcement on the scene, a car cut LTC West off, resulting in two motorcycles colliding, one of which was his. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and undergoing assessment.

Meme becomes reality: Gun shot victims counted as coronavirus deaths in Washington https://twitter.com/jasonrantz/status/1264345806200430594

RINOs want Kris Kobach out of the Senate race in Kansas https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/republicans-fearful-they-could-lose-a-kansas-senate-seat-for-the-first-time-since-1932



Many religious institutions in the nation are experiencing the suppression of our 1st Amendment rights. It’s time to participate in good ol’ fashioned civil disobedience and tell the tyrants we will not be ruled at their whim.

Check out the NEW NOQ Report Podcast.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.